New York Yankees welcome Giancarlo Stanton back to the starting line-up





For the first time since May 11, the Yankees have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres in the starting line-up. Stanton will return from the list on Friday night in Detroit with 10 days injured, recovered after missing just over two weeks with a left quad strain. The slugger is back where he was so dangerous this season, hitting second in order to the designated hitter. “He’s doing well and certainly good to have him back,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone a few hours before the first pitch. “What he means to our line-up and how well he swung the bat to start the year. Not only that, but add some more length to our line-up.” Before Stanton went down, the last time he played on May 13, the slugger was fresh from a play where he lay unconscious on the record. In a 12-game hitting streak that began in late April, Stanton hit .481 (25-for-52) with six home runs, 11 RBI and a 1,413 OPS. Over the entire season, the slugger hits .282 (37-for-131) with nine homers, 16 runs scored and 24 RBI in 33 games. “His strength is wonderful,” Boone said. “I think what’s been really impressive about him this year is just the quality of the at-bats we got. Really back to I felt like he had really good at-bats in spring training, really good.process and brought it straight to the regular season, even on days when he doesn’t get hits. “I feel like watching routinely, we’re looking at two or three balls being smoked every day, he’s had that kind of at-bat, he’s going back to last postseason and really took it this year. “He’s in a really good frame of mind, and comes up with really good plans every night when he comes into the game. For the most part, he’s delivered.” Behind Stanton in the starting line-up is fellow slugger Aaron Judge, who leads the team with 13 long balls. New York starts this weekend series in Detroit after going 4-2 in a six-game homestand in the Bronx. Offensively, the Yankees scored just four times more than two runs in their last 10 games. The addition of Stanton to the line-up should spark even more of the Bombers against the humble Tigers. MORE: Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), make sure to bookmark Within the pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos