Win $ 25,000 and a free Camping World RV on the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

The Memorial Day tradition of the Coca-Cola 600 continues in Charlotte.

One of the best parts of Memorial Day weekend is the traditions that come with it. Parades in honor of our veterans and the brave soldiers we lost, family barbecues and other gatherings that will take on extra meaning this year.

It may also be the biggest race weekend of the year. While the Indianapolis 500 is attracting a lot of attention, the NASCAR series annual trip to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the cup season, has become an event not to be missed.

The tradition that began in 1960 will continue on Sunday (6pm ET, FOX) with a loaded field of drivers running on the checkered flag.

Which driver has the best finishing position at the end of phase 2?

The options: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin

Hamlin’s grip on the Cup Series lead is starting to weaken a bit as Kyle Larson and Byron draw closer. Hamlin has the most stage wins of the mentioned drivers, with five. Blaney is next, with three.

Which driver will have the most points in the race at the end of phase 2?

The options: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, tie / other

Busch won this wire-to-wire race in 2018 and has finished well in the past at Charlotte, where he finished fourth last year. Truex could be the one to pick in this one though, as he’s pretty much been the top points producer of this bunch.

Who led the most laps at the end of phase 2?

The options: Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Alex Bowman

Bowman led the Coca-Cola 600 164 laps last year, winning both Phase 1 and Phase 2. Truex also led 87 laps. Those numbers are very important when you consider that race stamina tends to favor those who have track experience.

How many Chevys will finish in the Top 15 of Stage 2?

The options: 0-5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10-15

Four Chevys placed in the top 10 in Stage 2 in Charlotte last year, along with four Toyotas. If you’re looking for a deeper way to research it, Chevys have traditionally raced well at Charlotte. Still, it’s probably a lot to go above seven.

How many warnings are there at the end of phase 2?

The options: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7-plus

If you’re looking for weather delays at Charlotte, the good news is that Sundays look cooler and usually dry. As for the racing itself, Charlotte can give you different types of courses. Last year it yielded a modest eight warnings. In 2019, it produced an insane number of 16, the last of three consecutive two-digit years of warnings.

Which manufacturer has the most cars in the top 10 of phase 2?

The options: Toyota, Chevy, Ford, tie

Last year, Phase 2 saw an even split between Toyota and Chevy for most of the cars in the top 10 of Phase 2. Chevy had most of the top 10 two years ago, with five cars. That reflects the way the manufacturer has performed on the track.

Which team will win phase 2?

The options: Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing, tie / other

Looking for a trend here can be difficult. In the past three Memorial Day weekend races in Charlotte, three different manufacturers (Hendrick, Penske and Gibbs) have taken victory in Stage 2.

