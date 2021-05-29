How Brentford used Walks, Talks, and Jenga to recover for another crack during the Championship playoffs

How Brentford would enjoy one last lap to end another marathon campaign. They have practiced enough by now.

Last week’s second leg against Bournemouth started with Thomas Frank and his players running across the field to get fans moving. It ended with a jubilant walk through their new stadium.

Both would pale in significance if they could close the Saturday play-off final against Swansea with a round at Wembley.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford is just one win away from reaching the Premier League

Frank kicked off the Bees’ play-off win over Bournemouth by cheering fans up in a round before the game

But perhaps none will be as important as those collected without prying eyes and ears.

Ever since the heartbreak of defeat to Fulham in last season’s final, walking has become therapy.

I could have used a more than 10 day break because it really hurt, said defender Henrik Dalsgaard, who probably scored the most crappy goal I’ve ever scored in that 2-1 loss.

Fortunately, he and his teammates have been able to rely on Michael Caulfield, a psychologist with nearly three decades of experience in elite sports.

Brentford will take on Swansea at Wembley with the last Premier League promotion spot at stake

The West Londoners want to avenge to avenge last season’s final defeat to Fulham

He works as a mental coach for Brentford and his recovery philosophy, playfulness, includes games of giant Jenga with rocks the size of cricket bats. This year, however, one of his more subordinate methods has proved particularly crucial.

He’s having a walk around the fields and we’re just talking, Dalsgaard said. Whatever you want to talk about, we talk about it and take the heavy stuff out of your heart. Just get it out of the system.

Obviously, because of Covid, some players haven’t been able to see their families, so it’s difficult. There are many things we can share with him that don’t go to anyone else.

Henrik Dalsgaard (center) praised the important staff in Brentford’s back room

Unsurprisingly, Caulfield has been particularly busy in recent weeks. The constant goal? Happy people, Dalsgaard said.

Rather than focusing on rectifying last season’s mistakes, Franks focuses on retaining joy and excitement.

The atmosphere in the roster is different this year, it just feels more relaxed and calmer, Dalsgaard added.

Even in recent weeks, as the stakes have increased, players are left for several hours after practice to play table tennis or chat over coffee.

Dalsgaard insists the mood at Brentford is calmer despite frustration that last season was not promoted

We were just ready to go out, have fun and not worry too much, the defender added. Maybe that’s what happened to us last year: we got scared of losing.

The 31-year-old is Frank’s mouthpiece in the locker room, and on Thursday his stiff grin epitomized their mood. He laughed at the scandalous schedule that has seen Brentford play 56 games for Saturday. He joked about his dismissal as a DJ in the dressing room.

How about the 180 million game? I don’t feel pressured, said Dalsgaard. To be here again is a huge achievement.

It is a testament to these teams’ decision that they improved on last season’s points without Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, both sold last year. But what good is another third place if Swansea is victorious?

Both league games between the two ended 1-1 and last season Brentford sneaked past Steve Coopers in a fiery semi-final.

It would mean everything to the city and the club, Cooper said. Of course you try to play with a style and identity, but above all we play with a lot of heart and soul, because we know who we stand for.

This is the culmination of two years of work for the Swansea boss, who can draw on the experience of leading Englands Under 17s to World Cup glory in 2017.

Before Saturday’s fight, the two clubs successfully lobbied for 2,000 additional tickets for their fans. Thankfully, the creepiness of last season’s finale will be replaced by 12,000 roars. But can Brentford prevent more despair and more bloodletting?

Ivan Toney, Rico Henry and Frank are among those who will be wanted this summer if they fall short again.

If we perform well, there is no more we can do, said Frank. Then it’s up to the fine margins and a little help from the football gods.

In football, things are black and white, but the way we do things is a success. I think that, in the end, we will somehow achieve our goals.

The Bees take on Steve Cooper’s Swansea in hopes of their first playoff promotion in ten tries