Rockies’ Trevor Story on hold with elbow injury; match vs. Pirates rained out

Trevor Story continues to wait while he sustained an injury to his right elbow.

The Rockies’ all-star shortstop continued treatment for elbow and forearm tightness on Friday as the club prepared for a weekend series in Pittsburgh.

Friday-evening’s game was postponed due to rain, and the Rockies and Pirates are now scheduled to play a split seven innings doubleheader on Saturday. The first game starts at 10:05 AM (MDT) and the second game starts at 2:05 PM, or about an hour after the first game ends. But rain is also expected for Saturday.

Rockies manager Bud Black said Story was feeling a bit better, adding, “The tightness is still visible in the forearm and around the elbow, but not as much as (Thursday) night.”

Black said if Story is to undergo tests such as an MRI, the Rockies would wait for the team to return to Denver on Monday.

Story hurt his arm on Thursday in the third inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Mets in New York. Story got the grounder from Cameron Maybins, then made a spinning pitch to first baseman CJ Cron, who nipped Maybin for the out. The story did not return to the game.

Black said he wasn’t sure Story could play this weekend. If he isn’t, the Rockies would use Brendan Rodgers and Garrett Hampson on a short stop.

Story is eligible to become a free agent at the end of the season, and there’s a chance the Rockies will trade him before the end of July. If the elbow injury is significant, this may rule out a trade.

This isn’t the first time Story has dealt with an injured right elbow.

Towards the end of the 2018 season, Story was placed on the injured list with an elbow strain caused by a pitch to first base. Story left a September 17 game at Dodger Stadium and didn’t play again until September 24 when the Rockies and Dodgers competed for the National League West title.

The 2018 injury required an MRI, and while it revealed some inflammation in his elbow, the joint checked fine and Story’s ulnar collateral ligament was fine.

The Dodgers eventually won the NL West title, beating the Rockies 5-2 in Game 163.

Tapia’s breakdown. Left fielder Raimel Tapia is hitting .169 (10-for-59) over his past 17 games, dropping his average from .314 to .267 and his on-base percentage from .359 to .328. His swing has become too big, according to Black.

“He has to use the whole field, get out of pull mode and swing on strikes,” said Black. “Often when guys are hitting, they will expand the zone. He has to take his walks as they expand the zone. “

Tapia, who is a demonstrative player, has shown his frustration by hitting his bat and helmet, but Black said he wasn’t worried about that.

‘There has been an emotion, right? He’s wearing it on his sleeve, ”Black said. ‘That’s fine, he’s getting it on his own. He cares, man, he wants to get hit.

“Sometimes that can affect a man in some ways; his emotions get out of hand. But it doesn’t seem to affect ‘Tap’. “

Footnotes. Lefty reliever Ben Bowden (shoulder strain) gets closer to returning to the bullpen. Bowden, currently with Triple-A Albuquerque, pitched in a simulated game on Thursday and is scheduled for his first rehab on Saturday in Sugar Land, Texas. The Rockies will keep an eye on Bowden to see how many rehab gigs he needs. … First baseman Matt Adams (right shin contusion) is fully healed and the club will likely make a decision on Sunday or Monday if he is returned to the 26-man roster. In two rehab games for Triple-A, on Tuesday and Thursday, Adams was 0-for-7 with three strikeouts.

On deck

Game 1: Rockies RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.59 ERA) at Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (2-6, 7.41)

Game 2: Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (3-4, 4.56) om Pirates RHP JT Brubaker (3-4, 4.20)

10:10 am Saturday, PNC Park

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KOA 850 AM / 94.1 FM

Gray hasn’t won against the Giants since May 5, despite posting a 3.86 ERA over his past four starts. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA at Coors Field but 0-3 with a 6.32 ERA on the road. In four career starts, he is 1-1 with a 7.78 ERA against the Pirates. He last faced Pittsburgh on May 22, 2019 at PNC Park, where he took the win and gave up three earned runs in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and only one walk. Keller makes his 10th start of the season. He comes from a loss in Atlanta where he gave up five runs on eight hits over five innings. He smelled six of them. Hes 0-4 in his last four starts at PNC Park after winning his first home start on April 10th. Keller, 25, has never faced the Rockies.

Gomber has had some problems in his first season with the Rockies, but he’s been throwing well lately. Over his past five starts, he is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA, 32 strikeouts and only three walks. He’s fresh off the best performance of his career when he nearly threw a complete game against the Mets in New York. In five games (one start) vs. the Pirates is Gomber 0-1 with a 5.84 ERA. Brubaker comes from a rough outing in Atlanta when he gave up seven runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. After beating Cincinnati on May 11, the zinc baller has lost his last two starts. He was 1-3 with a 4.94 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) with the Pirates in 2020 and was second among the National League rookies in strikeouts with 48. He never faced the Rockies.

Trending: Ryan McMahon hit his 13th homerun of the season off Mets ace Jacob deGrom on Tuesday and has four homers in his past seven games.

In order: The Rockies continue to lose the next of kin. After being swept 1-0 and 4-2 in a doubleheader in New York on Thursday, the Rockies dropped to 8-20 in games decided with two or fewer runs.

Sunday: Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-0, 2.25) at Pirates To be determined, 11:05 am, ATTRM

