From Greenland to Redlands, cricket is calling Jason Hill home

Jason Hill likes to attribute the Redlands Cricket Club in east Brisbane for its evolution from lanky but slow bowler to globetrotting photographer with a huge global following.

But the game to which Hill claims he owes significant debt paid him back with interest earlier this year when – after a two-decade career that took him from underage teams to top-tier Premier Cricket alongside the likes of Marnus Labuschagne – he scored his first century.

Despite Hill’s self-evaluation as “a guy who likes to empty his left leg and swing a little”, which loudly confirms a batting average of just 16 on nearly 200 senior appearances, this was not a gift one hundred against generous bowling. .

It was previously made in more than four hours of studied concentration in last summer’s fourth-grade semifinal against South Brisbane, after Redlands suffered a top-tier collapse that got the 32-year-old batting order to try and recovery. .

Hill is much better known for shots of sweltering and panoramic landscapes than up to the extra coverage limit.

Sunrise in New Zealand // Jason Charles Hill

His depictions of remote locations from New Zealand’s fjord lands to the Arctic Circle have more than earned him 570,000 Instagram followers, while his partner in life, photography and business, Emilie Ristevski, has an online following of approximately 1.3 million.

But it was the arrival of COVID-19 that brought with it an unplanned departure from a work schedule that has seen him see most of the past seven or eight years of continent hopping, with his forced incarceration offering the first chance at a full time. season at Redlands. for nearly a decade.

And he had no intention of letting him rob a flag from a flaking start to sudden death.

“We had lost a few wickets early and the skipper (opener Matt Fay) looked to me to provide some experience, and went over to chew some time,” Hill told cricket.com.au from northeast Tasmania, where he is currently making promotional materials around Lake Derby.

“I’m not the kind of guy who likes to chew time, I usually prefer to tie a quick 20 or 30 and then spend hours talking about the one or two shots that came off.

“But there was quite a bit of pressure with a spot in the grand final up for grabs, so my batting partner Dylan Gray and I were able to reach the end of the day after hitting about two and a half hours.

“I was crawling, with about 40 runs with a stroke rate of about 20 or 30, which is a complete embarrassment to me.”

On the resumption the next day, after Gray fell to 133, Hill found his fluency and shortly afterwards noticed people in the stands walking around on cell phones – certainly a sign of an impending milestone – before snapping a short ball backwards from the point and the resulting roar was confirmed he had realized a dream.

Hill celebrates his hundredth last season // Doug O’Neill, Redlands Cricket Club

“The emotion just flooded me, and I think I might have had a few tears under the lid, because it was one of those ‘squeeze me’ moments that you can’t believe is quite real,” said Hill, who added the presence. seeing his father play with his son on a rare visit might have amplified that reaction.

“It was such a great feeling and will probably end my time at Redlands.

“I really appreciate the club, it’s a place I’ve loved since I first played there 20 years ago, and in many ways I see it playing a very important role in growing up.

“We have a very strong volunteer base that glues us together, and we’ve had great stalwarts around the club, be they players like Ryan LeLoux or Dom Cassel or really good managers who have been around for 20 years or more.

And to be part of a premiership the following weekend (when Redlands comfortably beat Queensland University with Hill the winning catch), it’s those friendships and bonds that you form with players that are unbreakable and something that will last you the rest of you. will have life. . “

Hill, second from left in the front row, celebrates with his best teammates // Doug O’Neill, Redlands Cricket Club

Hill’s affinity with Redlands was sparked as a 12-year-old when he first played for the Tigers’ juniors and, having progressed through the minor ranks, was elevated to take the new ball for the club’s third-class outfit in his late teens.

However, that was soon followed by the plague that haunts so many aspiring dubs, and Hill admits it was the two bouts of stress fractures in his back – aged 17-18 and again at 21-22 – that took him to the career that would lead him. increasingly praise him away from the game and the club he loves.

The second setback led to him inserting four pins into his lower back, and his rehab program included long walks to explore the natural environment of south-east Queensland, which also sparked his burgeoning interest in photography.

By then he had earned a place in Redlands’ first-class outfit as the opening ball on a team with former Queensland representatives LeLoux and Greg Moller, as well as current Bulls goalkeeper Jimmy Peirson.

But when Labuschagne’s path through the ranks of Redlands took him to first class in 2011-12, Hill had already accepted that he wouldn’t follow the same cricket career trajectory as his gifted and driven younger teammate.

“I think without that low point in my cricket life, I probably wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now,” he said.

“I’ve always loved photography, but I focused on it a little more when I had time to spare because of my second stress fracture.

“I love the game as much as everyone else, but I don’t think I had the raw talent to move on and I was lucky enough to work that out pretty early on.

“I’m really just a six foot, lanky bowler who hit the deck, bowed little outswingers and could get himself to dive back in if he had a good day.”

Hill bowling for Redlands // Doug O’Neill, Redlands Cricket Club

The best of those good days saw Hill take a neat win, like the career-high 6-46 he snapped against South Brisbane in the second class in 2012-13.

But despite bragging about such a prominent scalp as ex-West Indian Test batter Brendan Nash and Sheffield Shield players like Peter Forrest, and brothers Craig and Michael Philipson, it was his occasional bat cameos that made the sharpest life in his mental portfolio of individual highlights.

A specialist tailender for most of his senior career, Hill dared to dream of an unlikely century in 2019-2020 when he looted 86 from 76 balls in a fifth-class match against Toombul that ended in a bombardment of big shots with the last man from Redlands. – “a walking wicket” – desperately holding on to the other side.

But as his roaming professional life drew him to exotic destinations like Greenland and Patagonia, Namibia and Iceland, he came to cherish the warmth and welcome of his cricket mates in Redlands more than any desire to achieve personal triumphs on the field.

Hill recalls flying back to Brisbane on a Saturday morning a few years ago from an Africa assignment, making sure his father brought his cricket set to the ground where Redlands was playing so he could taxi straight from the airport. and could walk straight to the airport. field to get the new ball.

Elephants in Etosha National Park, Namibia // Jason Charles Hill

“Cricket gives me stability and that bit of normalcy, unlike living in a hotel room and waking up not knowing where you are every day,” said Hill of his need to return to Redlands when the opportunity arises.

“Otherwise I can get a little disconnected, so cricket allows me to reconnect and slow down.”

In addition to the routine through recreation that acts as an ointment to his wanderlust, Hill finds a sense of camaraderie in Redlands that he believes is exemplified by Labuschagne, the ongoing plague of a child who has risen to the third place of s world’s test battles. .

Hill recalls that Labuschagne was first drawn to a senior cricket, the most vivid memory being the day the current Australian number three misjudged a head-high slip catch and ended up covered in blood “with a broken nose and a few lost teeth.”

But he also recalled seeing Labuschagne at one of last summer’s last club games, shortly after he got rid of the seemingly endless biosecurity bubbles that had endured national and state players, but were eager to lend support to his Redlands friends during the train his dog.

“He’s a unique character, Old Marnie,” Hill said.

“The antics you hear from him now with the ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ after every ball, he hasn’t changed a bit on the way to test level and that’s the beauty of Marnus – what you see is what you get, and he has always been a genuinely nice guy on and off the field.

“I still think of him as that young crook who never shut up, all the older guys throwing shoes at him from the back of the locker room because he just didn’t stop talking.

“But now he’s on that pedestal as a test player and a real role model for society, he’s very, very good, especially for the young children.”

Just as Labuschagne’s burgeoning international schedule will further reduce the time he spends at Redlands, so too will a gradual return of domestic and foreign travel will mean that Hill will be forced to choose between professional commitments and playing cricket.

The twelve or more worldwide journeys he and Emilie prepared over the two-year period leading up to the pandemic may take some time to materialize, but bookings for photo assignments across Australia see their services as unprecedented demand.

Greenland // Jason Charles Hill

Hill was already aware that he was getting overly creative with his work routes trying to make sure he was back in Brisbane for cricket duties at the weekend, and he accepts that business will inevitably have to take over pleasure.

“I don’t know how much longer I’ll be playing, especially now that the work is really picking up again, but maybe that century will inspire me to go around again next year,” he said.

‘Whether that’s at full blast or not, I’m not sure yet.

“If I am home on Saturday and the team has a place, then I will certainly stand in line.

“I think I have a little faith in the club after those innings, and I’ve been there long enough to probably walk in a fourth or fifth grade team and hit a few or just roll their arm ., to hold up a spot somewhere in a side wall.

“But I wouldn’t play anywhere else but Redlands.

“It’s my life down there, and it pretty much shaped what I have become as a man today.

“I’ll never turn my back on that club, and I’ll be one of those old guys who frolic from the stands on weekends when I stop playing.”

Jason Hill’s photography can be found at his website and further Instagram