3 players who can lose starting reels under new staff

A new coaching staff and quite a bit of off-season attrition have led to a Texas football team that will look vastly different this fall from 2020. New head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are trying to take this program to the next level and finally get that elusive Big 12 Championship that’s been away from this team for over 10 years.

Sark and the Longhorns closed the spring ball on April 24 after the conclusion of the Oranje-Wit Game at DKR. And they are about to start summer training, with a new group of entrants to be added to the program this weekend.

Texas is also about 100 days to kick off their regular season schedule for the upcoming college football campaign. It all starts for Sark and the Longhorns at home on Sept. 4 against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, with a newly set start time of 3:30 p.m. CT.

Ongoing roster move for Texas football well before fall camp

There probably won’t be much grid movement for Sark and the Longhorns in terms of depth map changes during summer training. New additions to the program and any injuries that surface are just about everything that will significantly affect the summer depth map.

Many difficult decisions will be made by these new coaching staff in autumn camp. And that process will likely take well into the early part of the regular season as Sark tries to further evaluate what skills he will work with in his first year as a head coach.

Here’s a look at three Longhorns players who could lose their starting role under the new coaching staff.