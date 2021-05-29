An Olympic hockey documentary met Neon Genesis Evangelion, and the internet went crazy.





Of all the things that include an expertly crafted anime parody, a documentary about the 1998 Winter Olympics is easily one of the least likely. And yet: The Nagano tires, a 2018 film that tells the story of the Czech hockey teams’ quest for gold in Nagano, Japan. An otherwise simple story of the team that won the very first gold medal in hockey in the Czech Republic, The Nagano tires starts with a hilariously creative bang that any anime fan will instantly recognize. The introductory credits are a clear riff at the opening to Neon Genesis Evangelion, the influential and critically acclaimed series from the mid-1990s. It was crazy pic.twitter.com/SjpeAhazu5 – roneryanon (@roneryanon) May 27, 2021 The winners and losers of the Friends Meeting The Real Delaware County is nothing like Easttown mare This is definitely the worst game I’ve ever seen in a baseball game The last DMX interview should be a wake-up call The montage that begins The Nagano tires is scored up to Evangelions famous theme song, A Cruel Angels Thesis, and somehow makes the telling of Olympic history tonally similar to the story of teenagers forced to pilot giant fighting robots to fight an impending apocalypse (and some great existential fear). It’s weird, it’s nonsensical, and it’s the best of it found the internet randomly this week, three years later The Nagano tires premiered. Maybe because we were (maybe) looking forward to another Olympics in Japan this year, or maybe because it was a slow news week for anime nerds anyway, the film director and self-proclaimed Evangelion megafan Ondej Hudeek was excited to discover that the internet was suddenly in love with his creation. We reached about Hudeek on how and why this Evangelion A parody ensued and how it ended up in this fairly down-to-earth history film about the Olympics in the first place. Below he tells the story in his own words. When I was working on the opening scene of The Nagano tires, I wanted to find a way from the start to communicate with the public that this wasn’t just going to be a hockey story. Eventually I came up with the idea of ​​a quick edit with title cards showing the topics covered in the movie. The biggest challenge was to find a song that would go well with the editing and also set the brutal, subversive tone of the movie and that’s where Cruel Angels Thesis came in. In the late 90’s, when the Winter Olympics took place in Nagano, a friend introduced me Neon Genesis Evangelion and I immediately became a huge fan. Many years later, while working on the film, I tried to sneak in as many details as possible from that period of my life to make it more personal. Of course I remembered NGEs opening sequence with the title cards, and it suddenly made perfect sense to try to do something similar that would work both as a narrative tool and pay homage to my favorite series of the era. I put it together and showed it to my producers, who were initially quite surprised by my choice, but soon fell under the spell of the song and supported my decision. As you can imagine, licensing the music wasn’t easy, and it took quite a bit of time, but in the end we were able to do it, and that’s how the opening edit was born. When the movie came out, there were a few people who recognized the music in the opening scene, but it wasn’t until [yesterday] that it went viral, which I certainly didn’t expect three years after the premiere. It took me 3 years, but I finally made Anime Twitter crazy. pic.twitter.com/DVd7LP5e4y – Ondej Hudeek (@ondrejhudecek) May 27, 2021 Slate covers the stories that are important to you. Become a Slate Plus member to support our work. Your first month is only $ 1. Join

