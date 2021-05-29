Sagicor supports Borel Foundation | Local sports





Regional insurance and financial services provider Sagicor has come on board to support the work of the Cleopatra Borel Foundation (CBF). Sagicor has recently made a financial contribution to the non-governmental organization (NGO). The Foundation is the brainchild of four-time Olympic shot putter Cleopatra Borel. Borel spoke in a press release yesterday about the collaboration with Sagicor. The CBF’s mission (empowering young people through sport and education) is daunting as a whole, but we believe it is achievable by taking small steps towards our goal with the support of partners such as Sagicor. The support the foundation received from Sagicor marks the start of the foundation’s latest and greatest initiative, adopting the Mayaro Government Primary School. Jacinto Martinez, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Sagicor Life Inc, said his company is proud to be part of the CBF team. Sagicor has always supported sports in Trinidad and Tobago and is delighted to partner with the Cleopatra Borel Foundation. Her name is synonymous with excellence and determination to succeed. Its fundamental mission of empowering young people is consistent with Sagicors’ mission to improve the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate. The press release outlined the foundation’s plan to expand this mission globally by promoting sport as a channel for health, wealth and wellness. The Borel Foundation has been involved in several projects since its launch in 2019. The foundation, the press release explained, has had several motivational engagements and career workshops with youth groups, schools and athletics teams; supported the transition of young women leaving state welfare in conjunction with the Nina program; guided by the Womens Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD) program. The CBF has also addressed the needs of the sports community. Distribution of food and care packages to athletes and coaches during the Covid-19 pandemic; provided food fairs and personal care products to vulnerable individuals and families, and donated orthopedic equipment to para-athletes. Table tennis coach and paras player Dennis La Rose was one of the beneficiaries of the Cleopatra Borel Foundation in 2020. In addition to providing groceries and partially funding the repair of polio patients’ leg braces and the purchase of a new pair of custom shoes, the foundation sought an anonymous donor to cover the brace repair and the balance of the shoe purchase.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos