The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in New York

After a hopeless week against the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox seeing the Blue Jays go 1-6, they turned things around with a quick three-game set in New York. After raining out on Wednesday-evening, the Blue Jays played a few seven-inning games on a double header on Thursday. They left Yankees Stadium with two of the three games. Here’s a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the series.

The good

I absolutely cannot begin with the pitching performance of any of the blue chip prospects in the Blue Jays organization. Alek Manoah was called this week and said he would start his debut on Wednesday-evening, but the rain pushed his performance back to Thursday. Nerves appeared to take over during the first at bat of the game when he walked DJ LeMahieu in four fields, but to say he settled after that would be an understatement. Manoah struck Rougned Fragrance on three throws and then dominated Aaron Judge during his at bat at the plate. On one throw, Judge fell to the ground, albeit more in a lost position than anything else, but on the third strike, Judge gambled the wrong throw and swung his bat at the ball after it had already entered. Reese McGuire‘s glove.

Manoah would dominate the Yankees for the rest of the afternoon, never getting into trouble and was not in a situation where he saw a runner in scoring position. At one point, Manoah sat down for nine consecutive Yankees and ended the day with six shutout innings, giving up only a few walks and singles, while striking out seven batters on only 88 pitches. Many of me wanted to see him go out for the seventh inning, but I understand the move.

It is difficult to talk about it individually Marcus Seeds or Bo Bichette without talking about the other. They always seem to match game by game. In this series, they both hit 4 for 11 and each had a few extra basehits, with Semien hitting a double and a homerun, while Bichette hit a homerun in each of the double header games on Thursday. Both are now in double digits in homeruns with Semien in fifth place in the league in homeruns with 13 and Bichette in eleventh with 11. Also, both are top seven in American League-hits and top six in stolen bases. I know George Springer has been in the lead-off since he joined the team, but once he’s healthy I don’t know how to get around the top four batters in the lineup, especially Semien who was dominant in the line up. the leadoff position.

The bad

I don’t want to harp Robbie Ray too much, because he’s been good so far this season, especially considering the price they paid to get him at last year’s deadline (* cough * Ross Stripling). There’s been a lot of talk this season about how he took fewer walks, which was normally his biggest downfall, but what’s not mentioned is how he fell victim to the long ball. Ray started the second game of the double header and took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third, but then gave up a 2-run homerun to Aaron Judge to tie the game, and gave up a homerun on Gary Sanchez the next inning. Ray was unable to get through the fifth inning after giving up five runs (earned four), which led to his second loss of the season and now leads the entire baseball by throwing up the homerun (14 times) .

Ugly

The bottom of the order really continues to struggle and it showed during the series in New York. The 7-9 spot in the order was a combined 3 for 21 (.143), two of which were hits on very soft singles from Santiago Espinal and Jonathan Davis. How much they struggle with, I’d really love to see Charlie Montoyo use a small ball and flip the setup.

One moment that comes to mind was in the third game of the series and the club was lost one run in the fifth inning. Davis led off the inning with a single and Danny Jansen then came to the plate. The order was about to flip the top afterwards Danny JansenIn turn, I would like him to move him to second place. However, Jansen waved on the first ball and hit a soft ball to short stop for an easy double play. Jansen is struggling to put down a bunt over his career, but if you’re hitting .139 in the season, you better learn to help the offense. Having a runner on second base with one out for Semien and Bichette is a much better situation than a runner on first with no outs for Jansen.

You can imagine how much deeper this lineup will get when healthy Cavan Biggio and George Springer return.

The Blue Jays flew to Cleveland after the game for a weekend series with the Indians. The tribe will send out one of their potential clients for its first career game Friday night, when Eli Morgan comes up the hill against Hyun Jin Ryu.