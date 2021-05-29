Knights win Eastern Shore Street Hockey League Championship 2021





Story and photo by Matthew Yoder

Faced with elimination, the Knights convincingly won back-to-back games against the Ducks on Sunday to take home the trophy as the 2021 champion of the adult division Eastern Shore Street Hockey League. The Ducks dominated the entire regular season and continued to defend a mix of strong backline, timely scoring and rock-solid goaltending. The Ducks mastered the same recipe for Game 1 Sunday to chase the Knights in the final of three games. They did so without the help of staunch defender Matthew Sullivan, who suffered a pinched nerve in the Ducks vs. Wings semifinal. The Ducks nevertheless seemed ready to turn the day into a strong uphill battle for the Knights, winning the first game 4-1. Cole Chaplin scored the first goal of the game for the ducks, threw the ball into the net and took advantage of a carom from the knights’ defense. From there, Thomas Hart and Anthony Taylor played a great two-man game, keeping possession of the ball and looking good at each other. In the second half, Hart found Taylor with a great pass from behind the net for an open look and a slam-dunk goal. Taylor scored again in the third period after rebounding from a good, low shot from Dustin Aigner, and the Ducks’ defense clenched, blocked shots and thwarted a robust attack from Knights. The tables turned dramatically in Game 2 as the Knights wasted no time scoring early, with Taylor Parks reviving his team. Alex McCullough made some great saves in the net for the Knights halfway through the first period, and Parks added a second goal from just inside the midcourt. The Knights further frustrated the Ducks in the second period by adding a few goals, first from Joseph Cornwell and a hat-trick from Parks, to go up to a four goal lead. Taylor scored late in the period for the Ducks, and despite a strong push early in the third period, the Ducks couldn’t catch up on the backlog they dug for themselves. The Knights matched the Ducks with a 4-1 victory in Game 2, landing a decisive third game for the title. The Ducks seemed to put aside their frustrations from the previous game as Aigner ran from center position to make Hart for a second goal in Game 3. Justin Wheeler then stopped the knights Thomas Eno, at close range, but soon after, the locks began. to open. First, Cornwell found Derek Hail for a turnaround, then Hail set up Parks for a goal on a 2-on-1 breakaway after the Ducks defense went out of position in the Knights zone. Parks would score again in the first period and put the lead on two, 3-1. The second period was close, but Parks again scored late for the Knights, giving them a three goal lead with 8 minutes to play. The final period of the season was in the hands of the Knights, with Hail scoring a shorthanded goal and Eno adding a few more goals to give the Knights a 7-1 victory, and more importantly, a well-deserved top of the league for 2021.

