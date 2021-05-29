Boston Red Sox Miami Marlins: Beating the Fish in Water

The Red Sox and the Marlins really had no business playing this game on Friday, but with rain in the forecast all weekend, they were desperate for this series opener. As a result, they played almost the entire game with rain. , and eventually the game was cut short due to weather. But the Red Sox were able to take the win before finally deciding to retire, thanks to a few big doubles from Hunter Renfroe, a massive homerun by Alex Verdugo and Martn Prez that recovered in a big way from a difficult start.

With the rain pouring down, the Red Sox knew they were going to have some offense problems. Not only did they have to deal with the weather, but they also faced a young pitcher in Cody Poteet who both pitched well this season and was a mystery to Bostons’ line-up. As we’ve seen many times in the past, their first few times facing good rookies have meant trouble for the Red Sox, even in normal baseball weather.

And in the beginning they indeed had trouble getting a lot against Poteet early on. Both pitchers got pretty wide zones as the CB Bucknor who called balls and attacks behind the plate was clearly not thrilled about standing in the rain. And the Red Sox struggled with that in the first few innings, as only one player reached on an error and struckout four batters in the two frames. It looked like it could be a rough night.

Meanwhile, Prez was given the same conditions as Poteet, but things didn’t go so smoothly for him at first. He ran into trouble right away in the first, giving up an one-out double to Starling Marte, who just came back from the IL. However, Prez was able to bring down the runner in scoring position and escaped the inning without any runs being added.

Photo by Omar Rawlings / Getty Images

The second inning wouldn’t be so nice. Corey Dickerson started the inning with a weak ground ball that came just through the left side against a Red Sox-shift, and then Jorge Alfaro decided to go over the infield and also the outfield. Miamis-catcher got a cutter that stayed right across the plate, and he was all over it, sending him to the right field power alley for a two-run shot and giving Miami the early lead.

However, that wasn’t a homer who would snowball in Prez’s first really bad inning of the season. The lefthanded immediately got into a groove, gave up a single before ending that second inning, and then faced three batters in each of the next three innings. In this game it certainly looked like it had a chance to be a five-inning affair, it was indeed a great thing to get into that groove.

It was also great that the offense seemed to start to sort things out from the third inning on. Hunter Renfroe, who hit the nine hole, appeared to be the one to change the momentum with a big one-out double to get things going. After a walk, the Red Sox had two on with only one out. Alex Verdugo showed up on the first ball, but JD Martinez didn’t want to waste the chance. Boston’s slugger tore one in the corner in left field, scoring two runs and leveling the game with one swing. They couldn’t get him home after that to take charge, but for now they would take over the draw.

Cruising with Prez, that meant the game was still tied in the bottom of the fifth inning, which seemed much later again. And again, it was the bottom of the lineup to get things going. Marwin Gonzalez led off the inning with a walk and moved to third base on another double by Renfroe. With two in scoring position and none out, it was a huge opportunity to take a lead and maybe take a win. Kik Hernndez couldn’t do it, but Verdugo did. He jumped on the first pitch again, but this time later hit a hanging curveball that dragged up and over the fence in the right field, giving the Red Sox a 5-2 lead.

It looked almost certain that the sail would come out after that inning, but they continued, with Adam Ottavino entering the game for the sixth. it was the first time he had been out all year and pointed out how long the managers thought this game would last. The right-hand man did well with a few quick zeros, but then he lost control, probably at least in part due to that falling water. Ottavino walked two consecutive batters and suddenly the tying run came to the plate. He then runs one more time to load the bases for Isan Daz, while Matt Barnes starts to warm it up. However, Ottavino finally got some of his command back and got a massive three-pitched strikeout to end the inning.

The tarpaulin And last but not least then came out and finally, after far too long a delay, the game was called. The Red Sox took the 5-2 victory and pushed their record to 31-20.

The Red Sox and Marlins continue this series on Saturday. It looks like rain isn’t going to cooperate just yet, but as of now they are scheduled at 4:10 PM ET with Nathan Eovaldi taking on Trevor Rogers.

BOX