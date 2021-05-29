Miami football hasn’t won an opener from the Power 5 team since 2012





For the third time in the past four seasons, the Miami football program opens the season with a neutral ground against an SEC team. Miami lost 33-17 to LSU in the 2018 season opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, beating Florida 24-20 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando in 2019. The Hurricanes will open the 2021 season against the defending national champion Alabama at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other season opener Miami has had against a Power Five team since 2012 was a 31-13 loss in Louisville on the Cardinals ACC debut in 2014. Miami last won an opener against a Power Five team in 2012. Miami defeated the Eagles 41-32 at Hard Rock Stadium to open the season in 2012. The Hurricanes opened the season against FCS opponents from 2015-2017. Games against FCS opponents yield little. Players who do not normally receive game time will receive snaps against FCS opponents. It is difficult to estimate how well a player will perform against FCS opponents with a significantly lower level of competition. The Hurricanes beat Bethune-Cookman in 2015 and 2017 and Florida A&M in the 2016 season openers with a combined 156-13. Those games do not count towards six wins necessary to qualify the bowl. Miami last 10 season openers Year Opponent Site 2021 Alabama Atlanta September 4th 2020 UAB House W 31-14 2019 Florida Orlando L 24-20 2018 LSU Arlington, Texas L 33-17 2017 Bethune-Cookman House W 41-13 2016 Florida A&M House W 70-3 2015 Bethune-Cookman House W 45-0 2014 Louisville Louisville L 31-13 2013 Florida Atlantic House W 34-6 2012 Boston College Chesnut Hill W 41-32 The Miami soccer team opened the 2013 season with a 34-6 win over Florida Atlantic. The Hurricanes have theirs Season opener 2022 still planned. Miami will host South Mississippi on September 10, 2022 and play at Texas A&M on September 17. The Hurricanes open the 2023 season at home against Miami, Ohio. Miami will open the Florida season in 2024. Playing season openers against Power Five opponents is exciting for the fans, but difficult for the coaching staff. Coaches will likely prefer season openers against FCS or Group of Five opponents to get into the season and be able to judge the performance of their players. Starting the season 0-1, especially if it is a blowout, is putting pressure from the fan base. The 2021 season opener for Miami couldn’t be more difficult. Miami is in the spotlight over Labor Day weekend during the 3:30 pm kickoff against Alabama. Clemson plays in Georgia later that night on the marquee’s opening weekend.

