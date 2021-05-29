Why Ethan Bear’s stance against racism is so important to native hockey players

Trevor Iserhoff was 18 the day he took to the ice for a warm-up with his teammates and bumped into one of them.

The response was immediate.

His teammate turned to him and called him a “F *** ing Indian.”

Iserhoff’s temper flared up and he lashed out with his stick and broke the wrists of his teammates.

It’s a story the former Moose Cree First Nation player, now a proud hockey dad and host of the Rez Hockey Podcast, tells as a cautionary tale of reacting badly, burying your anger until one day, it can’t be any longer.

But it is also an example of the decades of abuse that many indigenous players have committed, and which many have simply had to bottle up.

Iserhoff always went home to talk to his father about the taunts he endured, but he spoke to few other people about it for fear of being labeled a troublemaker or not a team player, he says.

Two decades later, he still remembers being reprimanded after the incident.

His teammate was not.

But he wonders if it wouldn’t be any different now – thanks to high-profile players like Ethan Bear and the ubiquity of social media forcing out into the open the racism indigenous players face.

The young Edmonton player Oiler made a video depicting the assault he faced after his team was forced out of the playoffs, which quickly gained support from hockey officials and native leaders alike.

Iserhoff says he felt anger that a rising star couldn’t get beyond racist taunts, but chose to focus on the hope.

Instead, Iserhoff focuses on the hope that decades of abuse targeting native players pushed out by an NHL star means players today can talk about what’s happening to them – and they won’t be ignored.

“He’s taking a stand and I’m sure he would have been nervous because I can’t think of being able to talk like he did and just stand up for First Nations people,” said Iserhoff, who is now in Kenora. , Ont.

“I give him all the credit in the world…. I really look up to him for being a voice for all First Nations people, ”he says, before pausing. “Just not First Nations people, but everyone.”

Bear, 23, is from Ochapowace Nation in Saskatchewan and made his NHL debut with the Oilers in 2018.

He quickly gained recognition for his enthusiasm on the ice and the way he seems to genuinely embrace being a role model for younger hockey players and indigenous youths; his fans speak of a smiling player who often lingers after public events and makes time for real conversations with those who approach him.

On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers played against Winnipeg Jets when Bear scored on the Oilers’ net and tied the score before the Oilers eventually lost in triple overtime.

The next day, Bear’s girlfriend, Lenasia Ned, posted about the racist messages Bear had received from fans blaming him for the loss.

In a video posted online this week, Bear looks unusually serious standing next to Ned. ‘I am here to oppose this behavior. To these comments. I am proud of where I come from. I’m proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation, ”he said.

“And I’m not just doing this for myself; I do this for all people of color. I’m doing this for the next generation. To help make change. To love each other. To support each other. To be nice to each other. There is no place for racism in our communities, in sports, or in our workplace. “

Courage Bear, Ethan’s cousin and a longtime hockey coach in Saskatoon, Sask., Says he was not at all surprised at the racist reports. “Growing up as an indigenous child in this country, in this province, you become somewhat equipped to deal with racism,” he says.

“I’m not saying we should, but it’s kind of a byproduct of the experience.”

He wasn’t surprised that one of the most controversial views against racism taken by an NHL player came from the family member he saw growing up.

Ignoring the messages would have been out of character for the grown young man he knows Ethan is, adds Bear. Hockey has been good for Ethan, his cousin says, but while he prides himself on being a role model for the native youth, he also understands the challenge that comes with it in a traditionally very white arena.

Sadly, his previous experience with racism has, in a sense, prepared Ethan for circumstances like this in a way his teammates don’t understand, his cousin says.

“I think he understands that responsibility, and sometimes the responsibility isn’t always all about the fun stuff, right?”

Bear says he’s been talking to Ethan and his mom this week, and the close-knit family is just trying to find the positive in the situation.

(The Star contacted Bear, but an Oilers spokesperson said the defender would need some time to process the week before speaking publicly again.)

Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…

The hidden impact of Ethan’s abuse is all the kids who look up to him and who are hurt by those words too, Bear says. It was especially difficult when his younger children came to him this week to ask, “Are they still mean to Ethan on the Internet today?”

One day, this spring, one of his kids told him he wouldn’t be needed in hockey practice that day – because Coach Ethan was going to work with the whole team instead.

“I was like, ‘Okay, well, I think I’m getting bumped,’ he says with a laugh. He and Ethan also run a summer training camp at Ochapowace First Nation because they wanted to make high-level training available to local players.

“That’s the man I know,” he says. “He’s so willing to spend his time and be there for the kids, and he treats them in a way that makes them all feel so important.”

Hockey has a long history in First Nation communities, says Stephane Friday, co-founder of a nonprofit called Hockey Indigenous, which empowers and promotes young players.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, a hockey-style game was first played in Nova Scotia in the early 1800s by the Mi’kmaq Indians, using a stick and a square wooden block.

But things really took off when Fred Sasakamoose became the first native player in the National Hockey League in the 1950s.

“He was the one who started the movement to get more indigenous people involved in the game of hockey, which is such a big sport in indigenous communities. You have no idea how much passion our youth and people have for it, ”said Friday, who is from the Kashechewan First Nation in Ontario.

For native players, hockey’s history is intertwined with racism, he says. On Friday, he led a minor hockey league team in his reserve before helping to found a nonprofit that promotes young Indigenous players.

“It has happened for far too long and far too much,” he said in an interview, adding that he has heard many stories about players being referred to as ‘wagon burners’, a derogatory slur against indigenous peoples.

“There’s no excuse for what they did to Ethan. All our people suffer from it.

“It really indicates that there is a huge gap in reconciliation.”

Bear adds that when looking around hockey arenas, he is often the only native coach in sight, or one of the few. There are also very few people of color in leadership positions of hockey groups.

He says people often tell him that they are not racist, or that they don’t see color, an attitude that frustrates him.

“I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t care if you do [see colour]. In fact, that’s okay if you do. Because then at least you can recognize the uniqueness of those individuals you are dealing with, ”he says.

“Ultimately, we all have to live in this world together. We all need to work together in one way or another. “

When Isabelle Fortin, 13, watched clips from Bear’s public statement on TikTok, she saw her own experiences reflected in her in more ways than one.

Fortin, who mentions Izzy, has been a dedicated hockey player since she was six; When asked to choose between hockey and ballet, she chose hockey because no one cheers for dancers, her mother, Denise Johnson, recalls with a laugh.

Since then she has given her family ample opportunity to applaud from the stands; she is a forward for the Vancouver Angels, has attended a training camp in Prague and has even won a BC Premier Award for indigenous youth who excel in sports.

That’s why a photo broke her heart last year.

The shot, posted online without her knowledge, showed her on the ice with the caption, “Indian plays the white man’s game,” recalled Johnson. While her mother tried to hide it from her, her classmates had already seen it when Izzy went to school the next day.

“She was just completely devastated,” she said.

Izzy, who is from the Ditidaht First Nation and a member of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, says she has since put the “stupid” incident behind with the help of some aunts who taught her more about her culture. (Her mom jokes that she was “ ready to throw fists, ” and admires Izzy’s more laid-back approach.)

Izzy collects jerseys from native players and is an especially big fan of Jordin Tootoo, who was the first Inuk player in the NHL – especially after he liked one of her photos on Instagram.

But she says she was impressed with how Bear spoke without going into arguments that “go nowhere.” She plans to watch more of Bear’s games now and hopes to add one of his jerseys to her closet.

She hopes he can focus on how “fun and cool” a native hockey player can be.

“Don’t be ashamed to be native!” she says. “I’m proud of him.”