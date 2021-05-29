Cross River Shuts Down Table Tennis Club, Denies Oppression of Political Opponents | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cross River Governor Ben Ayade has denied the alleged systematic repression of government officials and employees who refused to follow him to the All Progressive Congress (APC), just as he sealed the Canaan Table Tennis Club hall.

On May 25, the state government had, without notice, indefinitely sealed the Canaan Table Tennis Club hall, where the state team and some members of the public train are located. The government ordered the sports director to close the case, speculating that the injunction was not unrelated to the refusal of former president of the US sports commission, Chief Orok Otu Duke, to move to APC with the governor.

A message signed by the Director of Sport, Mr Etim Coco-Bassey Omara, on behalf of the President of the Commission, Mr Emmanuel Elom, and taped to the wall of the hall in the stadium on May 25, reads: the guideline to inform the public and athletes that the table tennis hall is closed until further notice.

Yesterday at the stadium, the players said they were stranded because they had no place to train for a game in Turkey next week and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Top sources in the committee said the guidelines came from the governor and that it is political to checkmate any PDP sympathizer close to the government.

Commenting on the matter, Otuekong Orok Duke, president of South South Table Tennis, described the closing of the hall as very unfortunate, adding that the athletes must train there so that the equipment does not break. Now look what happened, they locked the place without telling us. I don’t know why they locked the case and I just hope it’s not political. Only the chairman of the committee and governor Ayade can explain it better. The chairman said the governor has asked for the room to be locked, but all those things are ours.

Duke, who is also the Incorporated Chairman of Canaan Table Tennis Club, described Ayade as his political associate, but added that it’s just that I’m not crossing over to APC. As an older state person, you cannot stop supporting the government because you want progress in the state.

A table tennis enthusiast, said Francis Etang, shows that the complex (the table tennis hall) in the Article and Memorandum of Association shows that the state government has a 40 percent equity stake, while individuals have 60 percent.

He cannot arbitrarily close the case without notifying the co-shareholders.

Commenting on the development, Commission chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Elom, said: To set the records straight, the table tennis hall in the UJ Esuene Stadium buildings is 100 percent owned by the Cross River State Commission. Together with the Café and the Gymnasium, it was built with the proceeds from the lease with MTN for the construction of the telecom mast within the stadium area.

Second, shortly before the last National Sports Festival, held in Benin in April, the Commission had revised the membership of the boards of the various sports associations in the state.

To this end, Ntufam Edim Inok was appointed as the president of the Cross River State Table Tennis Association. One of the first tasks for the new board is the renovation of the table tennis hall and the gym, both of which are planned.

Work will begin this week, necessitating the temporary closure of the two player facilities for the renovation period.

He said it was wrong to attribute the closing of the room to the refusal of Chief Orok Duke, the immediate former chairman of the Commission, to defect to the APC with the governor of the PDP as the reason for the temporary closure. of the hall. Nothing is far from the truth. It clearly shows that the mindset of the writer, and possibly his sponsor, is to reduce everything, including serious government business, to politics. As far as we know, Governor Ayade has not forced any of his appointees to follow him to the APC, let alone Chief Orok Duke, who is not currently a government appointee. This is a clear case of playing for the gallery.