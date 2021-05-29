Nets vs. Celtics – Match overview – May 28, 2021

BOSTON – Bottled up in Brooklyn, Jayson Tatum came home and showed a series of drives, step-back jumpers and 3-pointers.

When Tatum was done he had one of the best playoff games in Celtics history and the Nets had a series of their own.

Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to bring Boston to a 125-119 victory on Friday night that narrowed Brooklyn’s lead to 2-1.

It’s just one of those nights. Tatum said. A tough shooting night the first game and I haven’t been able to play much the last game because I got poked in my eye.

In an emotionally charged atmosphere with the fans penalizing and singing with Kyrie Irving every time he was involved, Tatum became the sixth player in franchise history to score 50 points in a playoff game.

We had a lot of guys around Jayson tonight who were special, said Boston coach Brad Stevens.

After scoring 50 points in Boston’s play-in tournament win, Tatum struggled in the two games in Brooklyn, but held the Celtics steady in Game 3 after the Nets took a quick 15-point lead.

There’s nothing like playing at home in front of your home crowd, he said.

He joined John Havlicek, Isaiah Thomas, Ray Allen, Sam Jones and Bob Cousy as the Celtics with 50 points in a playoff game.

He was just mentally locked in, said teammate Marcus Smart. We take on a juggernaut of a team. As I said before, the world knows and we know. It won’t be easy. You cannot lie down, you cannot step back. You have to be able to move forward and we did that tonight.

It was Irvings’ first game for Bostons fans since he left through free agency in 2019.

James Harden led the Nets with 41 points, Kevin Durant had 39 and Irving finished with 16 on 6-of-17 shooting.

They took pictures tonight, especially Tatum, Durant said. He hit a few difficult ones over us. I don’t think he made anything easy.

Boston shot 50.6%, including 16 of 39 on 3s, after shooting just 39.7% in total in the first two games.

Game 4 is set for Sunday evening in Boston, where the Celtics will have an almost full audience at TD Garden when Massachusetts lifts crowd size limits on Saturday due to the pandemic. Friday it was limited to 25%.

Smart added 23 points, Tristan Thompson gave Boston a massive lift with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 17 points. Kemba Walker had a rough night, scoring just six on 3-of-14 shots.

I think they were a bit desperate and became the aggressor after our hot start, said Nets coach Steve Nash. They were the ones who wanted to ride the ball and they were the ones who wanted to intervene in threes. They got going, took the momentum, got the crowd going, and started to gain confidence for the first time in three games.

Irving was booed when he came out for warm-ups, during pregame introductions, and every time he touched the ball, those turning to loud cheers when he missed shots.

Things got a little ugly when some fans broke out vulgar chant at Irving a few times.

It’s basketball. I’ve been to a few environments in my life, Irving said. Like I said, as long as it’s strictly the nature of basketball and there’s nothing extra, I’m cool with it.

Brooklyn cut a 16-point deficit back to five in the fourth quarter with just under a minute to go, but Tatum nailed a step back from the top and Boston held out.

Tatum scored 11 runs in the last 4:46 of the third and helped Boston turn a one-run deficit into a 96-84 lead in the last quarter.

The Nets got off to a quick start, hitting 4-of-5 shots from behind the arc to take 19-4 ahead before Tatum triggered Bostons’ comeback with 21 first half runs that brought the Celtics to a halftime of 61-57. Harden and Durant almost matched him at 17 each.

Tatum returned to the lineup after playing just 21 minutes in Game 2, as he was accidentally poked in the right eye by Durant.

END OF KYRIES BOSTON

Irving’s two seasons with the Celtics ended rocky after he became a fans’ lightning rod for believing he was unable to team up with his young stars Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who took Boston to the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals when Irving missed the playoffs with a knee injury.

In early Boston, Irving said he wanted to stay even with his jersey number hanging from the rafters, then changed his mind before joining Durant. In his second and final season, Irving played in the postseason when they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

TIP INS

Nets: F Jeff Green is expected to miss the rest of the series with a left foot injury. The club plans to re-evaluate him in 10 days. In his absence, Nash thought Nic Claxton could see more minutes. He only played 16, scoring four runs.

Celtics: Tatum is the first Boston player to reach 40 in three-quarters since Thomas did it on May 2, 2017. Stevens said Walker was made up for it after sustaining a bone bruise on his left knee in Game 2. He was pretty painful (Thursday), Stevens said. I went through things this morning, felt a little bit better. Hell is still going through its pregame stuff. I told him to be very honest with me as he goes through it and how he feels because we obviously don’t want to put him in a bad place. Center Robert Williams III sprained his left ankle and played only six minutes.

——