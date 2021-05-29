Havre boys, Polson girls claim state A tennis championships





BILLINGS – Havre defeated Whitefish and Hardin in a close team race for the Boy’s Tennis Class A title on Friday. The Blue Ponies scored 23 points, finishing just ahead of Whitefish with 21 and Hardin with 20. Miles City scored 17 points to finish in fourth place, while Dillon and Polson each scored 13 points to finish in fifth place. Team scores are unofficial, according to Montana High School Association results. Josh Currie took second place for the Blue Ponies and fell against Miles City’s Dalton Polesky 6-1, 6-2 in the singles final. Josh Warp and Trenton Maloughney added a third place finish for Havre in the doubles. Hardin’s duo of Ben Noteboom and Kent Swisse won the boys doubles title, beating Polson’s Michael Smith and Torrin Ellis 6-2, 6-4 in the final. On the girls’ side, Polson rode to the team title, scoring 37 points to beat the field. Whitefish came in second with 19 points, followed by Corvallis with 14 and Columbia Falls with 13. Hamilton, Hardin and Stevensville each scored 10 points, according to the unofficial team scores. Polson’s teams of Berkely Ellis / Qia Harlan and Ara Mercer / Megan Rost made it to the Pirates doubles final. Ellis and Harlan defeated their teammates 6-1, 6-1 for the title. In girls’ singles Gracie Smyley of Whitefish topped Hannah Schweikert of Columbia Falls 6-1, 6-2 in the final. State A tennis

May 27-28 in Billings Guys Team Scores (Unofficial): Havre 23, Whitefish 21, Hardin 20, Miles City 17, Dillon 13, Polson 13, Columbia Falls 9, Hamilton 6, Corvallis 5, Glendive 3, Billings Central 1, Livingston 1. Singles Final: Dalton Polesky, Miles City, def. Josh Currie, Havre, 6-1, 6-2.

Third / Fourth: Jayce Cripe, Whitefish, def. Niels Getts, Columbia Falls, 6-3, 6-1.

Fifth / Sixth: Sam Jones, Dillon, def. Andy Purcell, Hamilton, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Double Final: Ben Noteboom / Kent Swisse, Hardin, def. Michael Smith / Torrin Ellis, Polson, 6-2, 6-4.

Third / Fourth: Josh Warp / Trenton Maloughney, Havre, def. Highland Lee-French / Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 6-4, 6-1

Fifth / Sixth: Josh Bramlet / Jett Mosher, Dillon, def. Jace Guptill / Sean Mehling, Hardin, 6-2, 7-5 Girls Team Scores (Unofficial): Polson 37, Whitefish 19, Corvallis 14, Columbia Falls 13, Hamilton 10, Hardin 10, Stevensville 10, Miles City 6, Glendive 3, Libby 3, Livingston 3, Dillon 2, Billings Central 1, Havre 1. Singles Final: Gracie Smyley, Whitefish, def. Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls, 6-1, 6-2.

Third / Fourth: Eliana Foss, Hamilton, def. Maddie Weber, Stevensville, 6-4, 7-5.

Fifth / Sixth: Emily Daughty, Miles City, def. Lauren Brown, Whitefish, 6-0, 7-5. Double Final: Berkely Ellis / Qia Harlan, Polson, def. Ara Mercer / Megan Rost, Polson, 6-1, 6-1.

Third / Fourth: Molly Powell / Bailey Jessop, Corvallis, def. Taylor Collinge / Clara Todd, Polson, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Fifth / Sixth: Macie Flamm / Rilee Green, Hardin, def. Debbie Chambers / Tess Cocotos, Livingston, 6-2, 6-2.







