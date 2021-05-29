JONES: Bubble hockey in Edmonton comes to an end when the junior showcase fails

Photo by Greg Southam / Post media

Article content The coronavirus pandemic-inspired Edmonton Ice Age is now officially over. The last horn has sounded 10 months in which the city was the world capital of no-fans-in-the-stands bubble hockey starting on July 26. It didn’t end in triple overtime in the third longest game in Oilers Monday history in Winnipeg. The final bubble even burst on Thursday when the scheduled Canadian Hockey League Prospects Showcase & NHL Combine for eligible players officially fell apart. We won’t be hosting 100 percent for sure, Oilers Chairman Bob Nicholson confirmed of the event scheduled for July 1-2-3-4. What happened? It was actually the CHL and all of the COVID conflicts, Nicholson said of the protocols in place for NHL Hub City and IIHF’s near-perfect productions under the conditions imposed here by Alberta Health Services. The CHL thought it was still too strict. They wanted to come here because of our whole history and everything we had done, but they still thought it was too complicated.

Article content The timing was interesting. While there have been no fans at professional sporting events in Canada so far, Edmonton may be in a situation where it effectively goes from zero to 60, as in 60,000. With Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney announcing Albertas so-called Grand Re-Opening in time for the Calgary Stampede, the Edmonton EE football club, in the largest stadium in the CFL, was left ecstatic with the news. We are very excited about the announcement, especially as it pertains to a full-capacity August 5 launch, said President and CEO Chris Presson. Full capacity. What great words. At Commonwealth Stadium, since new seats were installed, that’s now 56,302, not the 60,000 it used to be. While it’s unlikely there will be any major regrets about the loss of the showcase event, it would have been a sweet way to complete the pandemic package that Edmonton had given the hockey world since The Pause in mid-March last year. The Oilers Entertainment Group had gone to great lengths to build one last bubble event here to follow the 81 games of last year’s Hub City Stanley Cup playoffs, followed by a return to the bubble with the host of the IIHF world junior, the ice. is out now and the focus will be on the return of summer sports. And since the city is about to enter a 15th month without a sports fan turning a revolving gate, that’s sure to be something to be celebrated. Nicholson, with OEG owner of the Edmonton Oil Kings, felt they were the right people to do it.

Article content The event would feature three teams with eligible players from each of the QMJHL, OHL, and WHL playing a round robin with a final participating in the NHL Combine on the non-game days. The NHL had to provide combined funds to fund most of it. The Combine Harvester is a pre-draw event where players are tested, evaluated, medicated and interviewed by management and scouts from the now 32 NHL teams. In fact, the event had been built for weeks. One of the attractions of the event here was to provide a stage for the two top-rated CHL draft prospects, forward Dylan Guenther and goalkeeper Sebastian Cossa, both of the Oil Kings, and to showcase some of the others who likely to play for Team Canada in the return of the IIHF world junior here Dec 26-Jan. 5. On Thursday, NHL Central Scouting announced the final ranking. Guenther dropped to fifth among North American skaters, while Cossa remained No. 1 among North American goalkeepers. It’s going to be an interesting design, Nicholson said. There weren’t many views on this concept class by scouts. That’s why we were willing to take this on. If we hadn’t run the other hubs it would have been a ton more. We had the model. We helped them more than they helped us just because we were so successful with the other two bubbles. It was actually going to be a TV-made event, so it would have been pretty curtailed. In any case, the cancellation marks the conclusion of an important chapter in Edmonton’s hockey history.

Article content It was huge, Nicholson said of the fame and image of both the city and the organization. It also kept the OEG functional. It gave us jobs. It didn’t make any money, but it filled some gaps, that’s for sure. And all the way up to the Stanley Cup and the World Junior Awards it was spectacular. Nicholson said the Edmonton experience is over, but the great thing is that the return of the NHL in the fall and global junior do-over can actually be experienced by fans in the building. I think it will be more exciting than ever because of all the pent-up energy, he said. There is disappointment with how the Oilers were lost and swept, but the fans know that we have gotten a lot better and that next season we should be even a lot better with what Kenny Holland will be able to achieve in the off-season.

