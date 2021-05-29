Padres vs. Astros – Match overview – May 28, 2021

HOUSTON – Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then each helped with an RBI in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres 10-3 over the Houston Astros on Friday-evening.

The Padres improved to an MLB best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost a total of five of six.

Phams homer came in the third inning and Tatis tied the score to 2-all with his solo shot in the eighth.

Tatis and Pham get the solo homers and once we got into extra innings, it was just a bunch of guys who hit it off, ”said manager Jayce Tingler.

It was tied at 3-all to start the 11th when Victor Caratini singled off Brooks Raley (2-3) to set up RBI-singles by Ha-Seong Kim and Pham.

Brandon Bielak was relieved and Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI-single with one out and Tatis added a sacrifice fly that made it 7-3 before things really got out of hand.

Jorge Mateo reached on an error by second baseman Jose Altuve and a double by Wil Myers sent another runner home. Jurickson Profars single on a ground ball to midfield scored two more.

We had the ability to really grind out at-bats to get rid of those guys, “Myers said. It’s great to see this team have the ability to really explode in an inning.”

Manny Machado was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first start since May 19 when he doubled off Ryne Stanek to score Pham and make it 3-2 to start the 10th.

Machado, who was hampered by a shoulder injury, had a pinch hit in the last two games.

The Astros came alongside in the bottom of the 10th when Alex Bregman scored on a sacrifice fly to the right by Chas McCormick off Mark Melancon (1-0) to make it 3-all. Altuve flied out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

While Melancon was credited with the win, he also got a huge save, his first of the season after converting his first 17 chances.

The Astros left 15 men on base and hit 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

It was a tough night at the baseball field, “said manager Dusty Baker. The gates opened and they were hit after hit. They got some hits with runners in scoring position and we didn’t.”

McCormick hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

There was one out in the eighth when Tatis launched an off-speed pitch on the train tracks on top of left field for his 14th homer to tie it to 2.

The Astros got four innings from Framber Valdez on his season debut after breaking his left index finger on his first spring start. He gave up two basehits and a run with four strikeouts.

Cristian Javier, who was moved to the bullpen with the return of Valdez, took over and gave up two hits and a run in four innings.

San Diego-starter Dinelson Lamet brought in five hits and two runs with two walks in three-plus innings in his first start since May 11 after two relief appearances.

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer was hit by a pitch to the right upper arm in the second inning. He stayed in the game to control the bases before being replaced in the line-up by Mateo in the bottom of the inning.

Tingler said X-rays were negative, but Hosmer’s arm was swollen and painful after the game.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: C Austin Nola was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained knee on Friday. … C Webster Rivas, a 30-year old who played in the minors for 11 years, was called up by Triple-A El Paso to take his place and made his Major League-debut on Friday-evening. He went 0 for 3.

Astros: DH Yordan Alvarez missed a second game in a row with a sore right wrist. … OR Michael Brantley was placed on the injured list on Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with tightness in his right hamstring. … LHP Kent Emanuel was placed on the injured list with left elbow pain retroactively to Wednesday. … C Jason Castro was placed on the list of injuries with left Achilles tendon pain retroactively to Tuesday.

HOUSE RUN MCCORMICK

McCormick has only nine hits this season, but four of them are homeruns. His three RBI’s on Friday night created an even balance in his career for the rookie.

NEXT ONE

Houston’s Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 10.13 ERA), who has been out since April 24 with a pulled muscle in his right arm, will come off the injured match list to start against Yu Darvish (5-1, 1.75) as the series continues Saturday.

