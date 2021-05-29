Fairmont’s Klanderud-Komaragiri tennis duo wins Section 1A semifinals | News, sports, jobs





ST. JAMES – When Fairmont’s Thomas Klanderud and Ameya Komaragiri take to the St. James courts for the Section 1A individual semifinals on Tuesday at 10:00 am, it will only be the sixth time that the Cardinals’ regular numbers 1 and 2 have joined forces bundling as doubles. team. Klanderud and Komaragiri climbed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the first round over Luke Osweiler and Hunter Supalla of Waseca, before taking a 7-5, 6-2 quarter-final against Joe Frundt in Friday’s West Division and Jamie Johnson of Blue Earth Area’s pod of the sectional tournament. “We (coaching staff) put the two together in doubles a few times towards the end of the regular season to see what they could do,” said Fairmont head coach Eric Johnson. “Both Ameya and Thomas are experienced varsity players, but they faced a difficult period in the first set of their second game today. “(Assistant) Laura (Olsen) and I adjusted a few things during the switchovers, they listened to us, made the adjustments, executed the game plan and turned the game in their direction.” Ahead of 3-1, Klanderud and Komaragiri got a little out of step in Game 5 of the opening segment of their quarter-final and Frundt and Johnson took advantage of three consecutive wins for a 4-3 lead. After both tandems served to 5-4, Komaragiri pushed in a crucial forehand winner to finally tie the set 5-all before Klanderud used his powerful service game to take a love score win and a 6-5 lead. Klanderud’s forehand winning pass later sealed the Fairmont tandem’s 7-5 victory. The Cardinals duo then climbed to the 6-2 win in the second set over Frundt and Johnson. Klanderud and Komaragiri will face Rochester Lourdes ‘Ethan Leeser and Easton Blissenbach in one of Tuesday’s doubles semi-finals, while Lourdes’ Jonathan Onigkeit and Frederick Suhler will face Caleb Rivera and James Gutierrez in the St. James Area in the other semifinal. Rivera and Gutierrez started Friday’s action with a 6-1, 6-0 first round win over Fairmont’s Carter Quist and Noah Vetter, before taking back-to-back 6-2 set wins over Waseca’s Ben Diedrich and Earl Hansen in the quarter-finals. In Friday’s singles action, Waseca teammates Charlie Huttemier and Dahminik Deutsch advanced from the West Division to Tuesday’s semi-finals. Huttemier faces Ian Modjeski from Cotter, while Deutsch faces Marjan Veldic from Lourdes. Huttemier knocked out Preston Wegner of St. James Area in the first round on Friday, 6-0, 6-0, before knocking out Nick Frundt of Blue Earth Area in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-0. Frundt made it to the quarter-finals by beating Fairmont’s Ian Fortune in the opening round, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0. Deutsch served a 6-0, 6-2 defeat in the first round to Fairmont’s Parker Vetter before knocking out Blue Earth Area player Vern Johnson in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-5. Vern Johnson reached Friday’s second round by beating a 6-1, 6-2 win over Payton Brown of St. James Area. 2021 Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Meet Friday, May 28 Western division Singles bracket 1st round: Charlie Huttemier (Waseca) beats. Preston Wegner (St. James Area), 6-0, 6-0. Nick Frundt (Blue Earth Area) def. Ian Fortune (Fairmont), 7-6 (7-2), 6-0. Dahminik Deutsch (Waseca) defeats. Parker Vetter (Fairmont), 6-0, 6-2. Vern Johnson (BEA) def. Payton Brown (St. James Area), 6-1, 6-2. Quarter-finals: Huttemier def. N. Frundt, 6-2, 6-0. Deutsch def. V. Johnson, 6-2, 7-5. East Division 1st round: Marjan Veldic (Lourdes) beats. Nolan Huggenvik (Stewartville) 6-1, 6-0. Adam Rector (Schaeffer Academy) def. Ryan Cichosz (Cotter), 6-2, 6-1. Pierre O’Driscoll (Schaeffer Academy) def. Conner Lohmann (Stewartville), 6-0, 6-0. Ian Modjeski (Cotter) defeats. William Rooke (Lourdes), 6-2, 6-0. Quarter-finals: Veldic def. Rector, 6-0, 6-2. Modjeski def. O’Driscoll, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Tuesday June 1 Semi-Final Matchups Veldic (Lourdes) versus Deutsch (Waseca). Huttemier (Waseca) v Modjeski (Cotter). Western division Friday, May 28 Double bracket 1st round: Thomas Klanderud-Ameya Komaragiri (Fairmont) beats. Luke Osweiler-Hunter Supalla (Waseca), 6-0, 6-0. Joe Frundt-Jamie Johnson (Blue Earth Area) def. Rudolfo Arreola-Andrei Rivera (St. James Area), 6-3, 6-4. Ben Diedrich-Earl Hansen (Waseca) defeats. Devin Haase-Seth Stevermer (Blue Earth Area), 6-0, 6-2. Caleb Rivera-James Gutierrez (St. James Area) def. Noah Vetter-Carter Quist (Fairmont) 6-1, 6-0. Quarter-Finals: Klanderud-Komaragiri def. J. Frundt-J. Johnson, 7-5, 6-2. Rivera-Gutierrez def. Diedrich-Hansen, 6-2, 6-2. East Division 1st round: Jonathan Onigkeit-Frederick Suhler (Lourdes) defeats. Noah Laures-Nathaniel Hilger (Stewartville) 6-1, 6-0. Annie Orvis-Luke Bothun (Schaeffer Academy) def. Rob Besek-Jon Besek (Cotter), 6-4, 6-2. Ethan Leeser-Easton Blissenbach (Lourdes) def. Hamilton Brewer-Logan Granseth (Cotter), 6-0, 6-1. Brady Zimmerman-Faith Monson (Schaeffer Academy) def. Ethan Stone-Joshua Olson (Stewartville), 6-0, 6-3. Quarter-Finals: Onigkeit-Suhler def. Orvis-Bothun, 6-1, 6-3. Leeser-Blissenbach def. Zimmerman-Monson, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1. Tuesday June 1 Semi-Final Matchups Onigkeit-Suhler (Lourdes) v Rivera-Gutierrez (St. James Area). Klanderud-Komaragiri (Fairmont) vs. Leeser-Blissenbach (Lourdes).







