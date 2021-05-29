Hockey tournament Randy Carlson moved to Sunday | Close FM | Local news radio





Brockway, PA Due to weather, there is a date change for the Randy Carlson Commemorative Hockey Tournament. Instead of Saturday, it is now held on Sunday at Brockway’s new outdoor hockey court. The beneficiary is 10-year-old Paige Doane from Brockway. Come support the fundraising this SUNDAY at Brockway’s new outdoor hockey court! Paige is a wonderful boy who has been fighting neurofibromatosis since she was three months old. She was also recently diagnosed with sarcoma cancer after doctors found a tumor in the back of her throat. In the past year, Paige has undergone multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. She is also preparing to start a new trial soon. As the fight against Paiges continues, the Randy Carlson Memorial teams hope to help in their own little way by contributing the money made from this year’s tournament. Listen to the full interview with one of the event organizers, Bob Anderson. How can I help you? You can spread the word about the tournament to be held on Sunday May 30th (DATE CHANGED FROM SATURDAY) You can also contribute a prize to the Chinese auction held on the day of the tournament or purchase tickets to win a prize. Eight teams play all day at Brockway’s new outdoor hockey court. In addition to the entry fee that the players will pay, they hope you will show up and bid on items to raise even more money for Paige. The auction will run Sunday from noon to 5pm at Taylor Park in Brockway. If you want to sponsor a company, please send an email to [email protected] or contact Bob Anderson at 814-771-6843 to register a team or Summer Anderson at 814-590-5408 to contribute to the event. look at the Randy Carlson Memorial Tournament Facebook page to stay informed. NOTE; THE FOLLOWING POSTER IS SOMETHING WRONG BECAUSE IT WILL BE HELD ON THE REGEND DATE, SUNDAY, MAY 30TH.

