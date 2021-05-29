That’s it for you: when Michael Jordan personally took on one of the hottest shooters in the NBA and shut it down





Michael Jordan took it upon himself to take on Tim Legler and his hot shooting, telling him, That’s it for you, while he shut it down. Much has been said about Michael Jordans’ innate competitive spirit that does not need to be repeated every step of the way. A slew of anecdotes have emerged along the way that have helped members of the media and fans understand how the gears shifted within Jordan’s mind when it came to competition. Everything from dedicating himself to perfecting his table tennis craft to beating one of his friends to trying to throw a game of coins with the Chicago Bulls guard prior to matches; it’s safe to say Michael Jordan didn’t lose that well. However, with stories like this up front and center, it’s easy to forget that Jordans’ competitive spirit was most alive when he was on the basketball court. Also read: Previously called monkey in Boston: Bruce Brown backs Nets teammate Kyrie Irving as he talks about the racism he faced when he went to high school in Boston HisAirness took pride in being a model two-way superstar in the NBA. After all, he won 10 scoring titles and got the nod to an All-Defense team 9 times in his career, confirming his legacy as an all-rounder on the hardwood. Michael Jordan easily eliminated Tim Legler from the defensive side of the floor. Despite being the best offensive player in the league, Jordan put just as much effort into the defensive end of the floor. So it’s no surprise that when a player from the other team got hot, Michael was the first on the spot to stop everything. While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, the hot shooter, Tim Legler, spoke of a particular game in his career where he hit a few 3s against the Chicago Bulls and became an out-of-bore threat. Michael Jordan, of course, noticed and at the same time decided to clamp Legler while talking to him. Also Read: LeBron James had a ball last night that taunted Jae Crowder: Skip Bayless ironically refers to a personal Michael Jordan meme while praising the Lakers star I remember after the 3rd or 3rdone, ran off the court and Michael says to me on the way to court: Well, that’s it for you. I’m not leaving you. It’s pretty much the equivalent of the water company shutting down your head. Keep in mind that Tim Legler was an above average shooter from a distance, taking down 52% of his 3s from 1994-96. For Michael Jordan to take out a player who makes more than half of the threes they shoot; it’s a testament to how badly he wanted to win no matter when the game was played.

