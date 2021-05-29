Galen Rupp, fellow marathon runners crash the party at the Portland Track Festival

Marathon runners showed up at Lewis & Clark College for the Portland Track Festival on a cool Friday night and stole the show.

Unhappy with winning the men’s fast 10,000-meter heat in 27 minutes, 56.44 seconds, Japanese Olympian Suguru Osako waited 15 minutes, entered the second heat and nearly won it.

Osako finished second in the second heat in 29: 04.28, 0.28 seconds behind heat winner Acer Iverson.

Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp, who has already made the US Olympic team by winning the marathon tests in 2020, made a competition bid for the test standard in the 10,000.

Rupp finished fourth in the fast qualifying round at 28: 00.37, just outside the norm of 28:00.

Molly Seidel, also a US Olympic marathon team member, was the best US finisher among the 10,000 women, with a time of 32: 02.19. In the process, she helped Makenna Myler and Lauren Hurley to qualifying times for Olympic trials.

Osako, a member of the Pete Julians Nike-sponsored, Portland-based training group, used the meet for marathon training.

The first heat of the 10,000 would never be Osakos’ only strenuous effort of the evening. Originally, Julian had planned something else after the race.

We were going to do a pace of about 10 miles, Julian said. But in the darkness we might do it on a treadmill at home.

But, we said, a 10k might be better. He’s warm. He doesn’t have to get back in the car. We definitely had to find some work outside of 10k.

Suguru Osako wins the men’s 10,000 meters at the Portland Track Festival at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, May 28, 2021. Osako also went straight after the first in a second heat of the 10,000 and nearly won that race. Photo by Howard Lao for The Oregonian / OregonLive

Rupp led the first heat a while late in the race before Osako took over in the last 800 meters. Rupp watched the clock.

Hopefully I wanted to run for 28 minutes, he said. I wish I was just a little bit submerged. But it was a good race. I am really encouraged with where I am.

At the 2016 Olympics, Rupp ran both the 10,000 and the marathon. He finished fifth on the track and won a bronze medal in the marathon.

He has no plans to double in Tokyo this year. However, if possible, Rupp would want to be at the start for next month’s Olympic 10,000 trials at Hayward Field in Eugene for personal reasons.

I definitely love to run it, said Rupp. I would like to try again. Absolutely.

Rupp attended the University of Oregon in Hayward. The track has since had a more than $ 200 million makeover. It looks like Rupp has a decent chance of getting in the 10,000 field on a descending order list.

Kenyan CarolineKipkiruiwon the women 10,000 in 31: 44.06. RisperGesabwa, a Kenyan representing Mexico, came second in 31: 48.07.

After finishing third, Seidel paled when asked if she was considering running on the track in the trials as well.

No, she said. Oh God no. Today was a marathon simulation.

The simulation started on the Eastbank Esplanade and Waterfront Park downtown, before wrapping up with the 10,000.

Once I got into the race, I realized we could get some ladies qualified, Seidel said.

Courtney Frerichs of Portland-based Bowerman Track Club ran away with the Women’s steeplechase, with a hard, sustained push over the last three laps to win in 9: 21.13.

She led three other runners Valerie Constien, Lizzie Bird and Bends Mel Lawrence under the 9:30 am Olympic qualifier.

Courtney Frerichs (right) and Mel Lawrence run the Women’s steeplechase at the Portland Track Festival at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, May 28, 2021. Photo by Howard Lao for The Oregonian / OregonLive

Frerichs did not look behind him after making the hard move. The 2016 Olympic and silver medalist at the 2017 World Outdoor Championships was focused on her own goals.

That’s how the trials will feel, Frerichs said. That’s about what the winning time of the trials usually involves.

Mason Ferlic defeated US Armies Benard Keter and Bowerman Track Clubs SeanMcGorty to win the Men’s steeplechase in 8: 18.79.

Keter came second in 8: 20.40 and McGortythird in 8: 22.75. All three runners improved the Olympic qualifying standard.

The meeting continues on Saturday with the first event at 4 p.m. No spectators are allowed as a precaution of COVID-19, but the encounter is streamed live.

– Ken Goe for The Oregonian / OregonLive

