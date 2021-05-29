Cricket: ‘Always been a dream to play at Lord’s’: Rachin Ravindra has a chance of test debut at Lord’s, Sports News





Rachin Ravindra has the chance to make his Test debut for New Zealand when the Blackcaps take on England at Lord’s on June 2. The young batsman admitted to fantasizing about playing at Lord’s and getting overwhelming applause from members as he ventures onto the pitch. He has gained ground in first-class cricket and was rewarded with a call-up to the national group for the two Tests against England and the upcoming World Test Championship final against India. Rachin Ravindra, who is only 21 years old, acknowledges that there is an extreme competition for places going on. Nonetheless, he is happy to be with the team whether or not he doesn’t get the chance to make his Test debut with the Lord’s. In a New Zealand-based site known as Spark Sport, Rachin Ravindra said: “It has always been a dream to play at Lord’s. Greats who have scored runs, looked at the honor board and watched cricket grow up, it has always been a dream to play at Lord’s. The group for the test match is incredible”. He also admitted that he had a few fantasies of walking to the sacred grounds of Lord’s with applauding around him. “So far there have certainly been a few dreams about it. But it makes no sense to get too far ahead of myself. I record it every day” – he said. New Zealand now plays a game within the team in anticipation of the first test against England. Rachin Ravindra has definitely put his name first for determination by scoring a very accumulated half-century, and the left-handed is still at the center for Kane Williamson’s XI. Tom Blundell, who has played 10 Tests for the Blackcaps, was all credit to Rachin Ravindra. “He’s pretty good, the man is class. Some of those cover drives are kind of fun to watch. He showed pretty good temper all over. Looks like he’s in pretty good shape” – said Tom Blundell. The New Zealand group has reserved Rachin Ravindra as an opportunity to keep an eye on, and the Indian initial player has been considered a miracle for a while. The batsman has first class three hundred years and nine half centuries in quite a while from now on. Rachin Ravindra is additionally a proficient standard left arm spinner, guaranteeing 49 wickets in homegrown cricket in a variety of configurations.

