Harvard-Westlake Boys Tennis Edges No. 1 University for CIF-SS Open Division Title – Daily News





IRVINE Players thronged the courts and cheered after every point. Two sets extended to tiebreakers, including a marathon session that ended 14-12. University and a visit to Harvard-Westlake then moved into the second round without taking much breath. That’s how intense the CIF Southern finals. Boys Division Division Open Friday began as the championships returned after they were canceled by the pandemic last spring. The duels continued into the second and third rounds before Harvard-Westlake made a move. The second-seeded Wolverines hit singles in the third and final rounds to upset the top-ranked and defending champion Trojans in games 93-88 after the sets ended in a 9-9 deadlock. Harvard-Westlake players crawled around the score sheet as they added the games for the final score and stormed the courts in a wild celebration of the school’s first Open Division title in any sport. Harvard-Westlake will celebrate their college win at their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

College players react to their loss to Harvard-Westlake at their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Harvard-Westlake Teddy Ingold, left, and Avi Carson take on Universitys Paolo Conta and Omar Khayat in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Omar Khaya, left, and Paolo Conta, celebrate a point above Harvard-Westlake Teddy Ingold and Avi Carson in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Zino Mitorabi, who plays with Nic Conta, celebrates a win over Harvard-Westlakes Andrew Arkow and Eli Nickoll in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Paolo Conta plays with Omar Khayat and returns the ball to Harvard-Westlake Teddy Ingold and Avi Carson during their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Omar Khaya, who plays with Paolo Conta, returns the ball to Harvard-Westlake Teddy Ingold and Avi Carson during their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Paolo Conta plays with Omar Khayat and returns the ball to Harvard-Westlake Teddy Ingold and Avi Carson during their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Rithvik Krishna will take on Harvard-Westlakes Markus Ekstrand in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Rithvik Krishna will take on Harvard-Westlakes Markus Ekstrand in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Harvard-Westlakes Eli Nickoll, who plays with Andrew Arkow, celebrates a point against Universitys Nic Conta and Zino Mitorabi in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Harvard-Westlakes Markus Ekstrand returns the ball to Universitys Rithvik Krishna during their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Conrad Brown will face Harvard-Westlakes Pat Otero in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Rithvik Krishna spoke at Harvard-Westlakes Markus Ekstrand during their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Conrad Brown returns the ball to Harvard-Westlakes Pat Otero during their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Harvard-Westlakes Andrew Arkow will play with Eli Nickoll and face Universitys Nic Conta and Zino Mitorabi in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG )

Harvard-Westlakes Andrew Arkow, left, and Eli Nickoll celebrate a point against universities Nic Conta and Zino Mitorabi in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Nic Conta, left, and Zino Mitorabi, face off against Harvard-Westlakes Eli Nickoll and Andrew Arkow in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Harvard-Westlakes Markus Ekstrand will face Universitys Rithvik Krishna in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Harvard-Westlakes Pat Otero celebrates a point against Universitys Conrad Brown in their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Harvard-Westlakes Pat Otero returns the ball to Universitys Conrad Brown during their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Universitys Conrad Brown returns the ball to Harvard-Westlakes Pat Otero during their CIF-SS Open Division championship game in Irvine, CA, on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG) “It’s incredible for us,” said Harvard-Westlake coach Bo Hardt. “First, we didn’t know we were going to get a season, and second, when we started the season, we didn’t have any expectations because we were in a remodel. But during our first practice, there was something about this group that seemed special. ” The Harvard-Westlake third round certainly qualified as extraordinary. The Wolverines’ singles lineup of senior Pat Otero and sophomore twins Markus and Alex Ekstrand swept, including Markus who handed Conrad Brown his first 6-4 defeat and Alex who beat Rithvik Krishna 6-3 to secure the ninth set to set. The Wolverines (15-1) trailed 7-5 at the start of the found final, but took the final rotation 4-2. “It was great for all of us,” said Markus during the rally, which also included a 6-2 doubles win for Eli Nickoll and Andrew Arkow in the third round. University (13-2) defeated Harvard-Westlake 10-8 for the inaugural Open title in 2019. “One thing about them (Harvard-Westlake), they don’t give up,” said college coach John Kessler, who was looking for his 10th section title. “And we know that when we go in.” University won the first round 4-2 based on two sets in tiebreakers. Krishna, a UC Irvine-bound senior, outlasted Markus Ekstrand 7-6 (14-12 in the tiebreaker). The clash on No. 2 singles included several long rallies and draws. That’s rare to go so deep, said University assistant coach Kevin Garrett. The university doubles team of Nic Conta and Zino Mirtorabi also won 7-6 (7-3) in another tiebreaker in the first round, producing the only 3-0 record of the day. The teams split the sets in the second round 3-3, with Nickoll and Arkow winning a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-5). “It’s been intense,” said Nickoll, the Wolverines’ senior co-captain with Otero.

