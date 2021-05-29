Albert Pujols of Los Angeles Dodgers robbed of walk-off homer; Giants win in 10





LOS ANGELES – Albert Pujols got stuck at the batter’s box after joining. Lots of LA players jumped the dugout rail. And many fans at Dodger Stadium raised their arms, all ready to celebrate. Mike Tauchman had other ideas. Tauchman reached remarkably over the left field wall to rob Pujols of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and San Francisco broke through in the 10th to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 8-5 thriller on Friday evening. Dodgers pinch-hitter Austin Barnes caused a shock when he hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to make it 5. Pujols was next, and the recently signed slugger launched a long, high ride. “I mean, I thought he obviously got it right,” said Tauchman. Tauchman leaned back to the gate, jumped and made a sensational backhanded grab. He fell to the ground after hitting the wall, raised his arm to reveal the ball, and stumbled a bit on his way back to the dugout. You can never really say it, but I think every time you go back, or after something else, you want to go hard first to avoid drifting. I came to the scene to time my jump, ”Tauchman said. Sometimes the ball goes in and sometimes it doesn’t. I happened to play for the boys. ‘ The Giants took Tauchman in a trade in late April with the New York Yankees, who liked his defensive ability but had no room for him in a crowded outfield. Giants manager Gabe Kapler called the piece “an excellent, very, very difficult Major League catch-up against a wall that isn’t easy to scale. It’s clearly a game-saver and one of the better catches we’ve had all season. seen.” While Tauchman debated where that catch ranked in his career, he said top two – but maybe No. 1. “I robbed another homer in Baltimore. I got up pretty well, ”said Tauchman. “It’s probably the most fun game you can make. You can practice in the backyard over your chain link fence. The odds are so rare, so it’s pretty cool. ‘ Pujols has 668 lifetime home runs and is tied with Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and three other Hall of Famers with 12 career walk-off homers, behind Jim Thome’s record 13. “Albert hit a homer and just as coincidentally, the man jumped up and caught him,” said Dodgers-pitcher Walker Buehler. “Difficult game for us, but at the end of the day we still feel very good about what we have in this clubhouse.” LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a lead single in the Giants 10th off Kenley Jansen (0-2). Evan Longoria added a two-run double. Tyler Rogers (1-0) took the win despite giving up Barnes’ homer. Jarlin Garcia got his first save since he was a minor leaguer with Marlins in 2011. Three times the Giants had a lead and three times the Dodger equalized it. In the end, the Giants ended with their first victory over their NL West rivals in five tries this season. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

