Tawanda Muyeye: Asylum seeker who could become the best cricketer in the world | Cricket

T.awanda Muyeye is one of those cricketers you often hear stories about. From the thousand runs in a season at Eastbourne College that ended with the title of Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year, to the dreamy third ball six over long-on in his first short match for Kent 2nd XI this week, a clip reminiscent of the round on social media.

Then there’s the story that Rob Ferley, his Eastbourne coach, talks about indoor school training and steadily cranking the bowling machine until he reached 100 mph as Muyeye ran calmly through his drills, hitting the ball to all areas, unaware of the fact was confronted with the robot version of Shoaib Akhtar. This was a schoolboy. Ferley went to get another teacher to confirm what he saw.

Ferley, who played for Kent and England under-19, describes himself as another jaded ex-pro and knows full well that his fellow coaches can roll their eyes. But he is unequivocal in his assessment: I honestly think he could be the best player in the world.

It’s a deliberate exaggeration, based on talent, ability, and the basic arc of what a 20-year-old can hope to achieve. And Muyeye is already well on the way.

On a frigid Monday morning in the empty stands at the St Lawrence Ground, he sounds reassuringly even after a tense few months. Since the beginning of March, Muyeye has turned 20, signed a contract with Kent, made his first class debut and oh yeah had his right to stay in the UK, approved by the Home Office after a long and anxious wait.

I am an asylum seeker, he says. My family is a refugee, my mother is a refugee, I am a refugee. This is due to the human rights violations in Zimbabwe. While it lasts, I’ll talk about it. I think it is completely wrong.

My mother was political, she supported the opposition party [the Movement for Democratic Change]. We had to get out of the house and seek asylum because she felt very threatened and unsafe.

Fortunately, England has been very good to us and has been able to settle here. To have the freedom and to live in a place where you don’t feel threatened, to start a family here. I’m just so glad she’s safe and all was safe.

Tawanda Muyeye in the Nets in Sussex in 2018. Photo: Jonny Weeks / The Guardian

Muyeye was given the right to stay indefinitely (it means that I am basically treated like an English citizen) and this is now my home. I want to play for England. Obviously, there is a tremendous amount to learn before it is an option. But that is my ambition. I want to play Test cricket for England.

Well aware of being the greenest of the newbie pros, Muyeye learns from observing Zak Crawley (it’s so good it’s unreal); Joe Denly (Something to watch in the nets) and, of course, Darren Stevens (Phenomenal. He knows so much about cricket).

It will take six years before Muyeye can qualify for England. Before then, he will be faced with the usual awkward intersection of obvious talent and the step into professional sports, with its elusive business, its degrees of difficulty, its grind. Three weeks ago, he made his first-class debut against Sussex, with little cricket behind him. He took eight balls in the first innings, pinned down by Ollie Robinson in the middle of a first-class spell.

I felt fresh and excited. It’s a huge moment that I’ve been thinking about for so long. Ever since I was young in Zim I wanted to play cricket in England. The game began and Jofra [Archer] was rolling, Ollie Robinson was rolling, it was pretty cool, you know, the chance to meet two guys who are going to play Test cricket for England.

Muyeye spent winter training in Sussex with Robinson, who he says is arguably England’s best bowler right now. I think he took it up a notch when I was there. It was pretty good, he gave me a little goodbye, but it was all in the spirit of the game, and I spoke to him afterward. Hopefully I can play it again.

When the game turned into a draw three days later, there was a first glimpse of that easy style, the flashing hands and a vicious tug over midwicket. As Ferley says: Hes box office. Every time he hits, people will want to look at him.

Muyeye calls his cricket heroes Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, and talks in a little awe at how Joe Root is beefing up in Yorkshire this season. It’s like he’s playing in slow motion, he’s got so much time.

I’m pretty good at short things, I like fast bowling, I like to fight a fast bowler, he says. I’m looking forward to the white ball stuff. But I’ve been a pro for six weeks now, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to adapt my game to the longer format. I’ve worked with Mike Yardy on what to leave, he’s phenomenal in the batting mindset.

It’s a style that was first picked up in bandball games with his brother at the family home in Harare. In a fresh twist on the home-spun origin story, the young Muyeyes would break open roll-on deodorant dispensers and take out the plastic ball so they could play inside. Muyeye was nine and was on his elementary school team when he realized he was pretty good at this game. I scored maybe eight hundred.

He also played rugby union, specializing in diving across the line, like his hero Bryan Habana, and was good enough to represent Zimbabwe at the under-16 level in both sports. The move to Eastbourne was a life-changing break. He wrote to schools across England looking for an opportunity to relocate in his A-level years. Ferley eventually reached an email. It was unusual, he says. It went: Dear Sir. I’ve played in these matches where I scored 0, 0, 100, 24, 0, 0, 100. I thought, that’s interesting. Nobody puts in their zeros. Some video images followed. I looked at three balls and thought yes.

There were dark times in the past year. The uncertainty of his situation meant he was unable to work, play cricket, or do much more than just rely on the kindness of friends during the shutdown. That was one of my low points in my life, it was really difficult. I just didn’t know what to do.

He is deeply grateful to Kent, and Paul Downton in particular, for their help during that time. Ferley and James Tredwell, another strong influence, were a lifeline, and his agent, James, at Insignia is getting a heartfelt name check. It was ridiculous what he helped me.

The first advice was that the Ministry of the Interior would make a decision on March 1. Four days later, Muyeye returned from Nottingham, weighing up an offer to play county cricket at Trent Bridge, while his future was still in the air.

I was on the train when I got the call. I couldn’t even cry, I was just really excited and very, very relieved. My mother was crying. She has my favorite Waitrose cake. It doesn’t get much more English than that. Now for the cricket.