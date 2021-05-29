BOYS TENNIS: Filippo Buffo beats own teammate, wins 8AA Northern singles championship





Buffo defeated fellow lumberjack Noah Johnson in the subsection championship after both took two wins to meet in the title fight. Going 1-2 in singles in the North subsection is a really good performance, said BHS head coach Kyle Fodness. I don’t know the last time we advanced (first and second) singles players as a 1 and 2 (seed) from the Northern subsection. It’s very hard to do, so good job from them. Buffo started his run with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Brainerds Karlton Anderson, and then he went on with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Brainerds Matthew Moraghan in the semifinals. Buffo then met Johnson for the subdivision crown. Johnson had defeated Nathan Cihak of Detroit Lakes 6-2, 6-4 and then Ives Hilgers of Moorhead 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final. It was Buffo who eventually won, as he continued his undefeated season with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Johnson. It’s always a little bit different playing your teammate there, Fodness said. They both played nice and loose in their third game of the day. There were many good points. Despite being 6-0, 6-0, Noah fought and had many good points. Michael Dickinson and Logan Jensen also made it to the doubles championship, and their run included avenging a loss just two days old with a three-set win. After a bye in the first round, the two drove past Austin Miller and Jordan Fields of Detroit Lakes 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. That led to a rematch with Brainerds Beck Barber and RJ Campbell, who beat the BHS tandem in three sets in the team tournament on Wednesday. This time, however, Dickinson and Jensen had the last laugh with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback win. Dickinson and Jensen took the championship game to three sets and even had two match points, but Alexandrias Jacob Partington and Gannon Lueck eventually won 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-2. You could see them starting to play a bit like they had at certain times during the year where they looked really impressive, Fodness said of his tandem. At that point it is quite difficult (to lose the second set). Emotionally, after a long day, it is a bit difficult to come out with that same energy. Bemidjis John McNallan and Casey Rupp also came out of the first round, beating Sartell-St. Stephens Aidan Woods and Bailey Woods 6-0, 6-0. They then met Partington and Lueck, who ruled 6-4 and 7-5 in the quarterfinals. The top four singles and doubles from the North and South subdivisions will meet in Sartell on Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 AM for the Section 8AA Individual Tournament. Buffo and Johnson move up in singles as the Norths top two seeds, and Dickinson and Jensen move up in doubles as the North No. 2. BHS will also compete in the Section 8AA Team Tournament, facing Becker in the semifinals on Wednesday, June 2 at noon at St. Cloud Tech. The championship follows at 4 p.m. in Sartell.

