Indian hockey team focusing on mental and physical fitness prior to the Olympics





Indian hockey team defender Jarmanpreet Singh has emphasized the importance of mental fitness as the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 24-year-old trained at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bengaluru as part of the senior core group prior to the Olympics. “I think mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness to deal with current situations. A player needs to be mentally strong, and we helped each other to do that,” he said. Also read: How Indian hockey players train for the Olympics India was set to play the FIH Pro League away games against the UK, Spain and Germany this month, but it was delayed due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of an increase in covid-19 cases. “We communicate with each other, we try to create a positive environment so that everyone stays in a happy zone. I feel there is very good team bonding because of this, which helped us prepare for the Olympics,” he said. Asked how he is preparing for the Tokyo Games, Jarmanpreet said, “My focus remains just on my best and trying to improve every day during practice. I’ve set myself a challenge: I have to get my margin of error.” Also read: The mental power behind Dheeraj Singh’s spectacular rescues Jarmanpreet, who made his debut for the national team in 2018, said he is fortunate to have had the support of senior players throughout his career. “I am very lucky and grateful to all the senior players and coaches, because they knew my past (the two-year doping ban in 2015), they knew I would be back after a long time. They guided me and motivated me. “ Jarmanpreet says he also benefited from using Kothajit Singh during training. “We are talking about hockey off the field, and it has helped me improve as a player.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos