Sports
Winning champions would boost City’s bid to rival United as a global brand
Manchester City’s victory over Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday could have an impact that goes far beyond sporting pride.
A first-ever title in Europe’s premier club competition would complete City’s rise from Manchester’s ‘second club’ to England’s top team and experts believe it could be the missing element in creating a truly global brand.
“The biggest trophy in club football is the Champions League and winning would definitely impact their brand, which is why you see clubs chasing it so hard, like Paris St Germain,” said Hugo Hensley, Brand’s head of sports services. Finances.
PSG fell to the final hurdle last season, losing to Bayern Munich, leaving their Qatari owners still on the hunt for that defining trophy that seals the elite status of the game.
Unlike PSG, City had to compete with one of the biggest clubs in the game.
When billionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan bought the club in 2008, he had no doubts he had invested in the city’s second club.
Manchester United was not only the most successful team in England, it was a global brand that attracted fans from all over the world.
United had everything needed for football and commercial success – one of the top managers of the game in Alex Ferguson, world-class players like Cristiano Ronaldo and a brand already rooted in success was glowing from a third European Cup / Champions League triumph .
City had a tradition of their own – they were one of England’s best teams in the late 1960s – but just nine years before the Abu Dhabi group took power, they were languishing on the third tier.
Things have changed dramatically on the field.
While United have fought for success since Ferguson’s departure in 2013, City have won five of the last nine Premier League titles, including three of the last four.
In Pep Guardiola, the club has a manager who is widely regarded as the most innovative and effective in the game, and they have a team brimming with international talent that produces entertaining football.
Of course, all of that is more than enough for the club’s supporters, who know they are now the top dogs in their town and country.
But when it comes to a global brand and an international company, United is still above City in most evaluations.
In terms of financial value, the Forbes and Deloitte rankings are in fourth place in the world and City in sixth.
When it comes to broader brand equity, Brand Finance’s calculations rank third for United and fourth for City – Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain rank first.
As United fans would quickly point out, having won the European Cup / Champions League three times, City has never been European champions.
The only win for the Sky Blues in the continental competition came 51 years ago in the now-defunct UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.
“The peripheral fan who may only be watching the Champions League final stages will be exposed to Manchester City, bringing greater exposure to that wider audience,” said Hensley.
“In terms of building the value of the brand, what that does for them is that it can increase their ability to sell sponsorships, get sponsorships in more categories, and then build more loyalty among those sponsors, and that’s what that really brand aspect of the company is about, ”he said.
United still generates about 100 million more than City in annual revenue and they would also point to greater global digital reach that is increasingly driving their sponsorship deals.
A Champions League triumph for City would come at a bad time for United, whose American owners, the Glazer family, face protests from a number of fan groups as the team loses the Europa League final against Spain’s Villarreal on Wednesday. .
Victory in Porto might not catapult City above United in financial and brand terms, but it would certainly bring them much closer.
“It will help close the financial gap. In terms of global branding, they are still far behind United, Madrid, Barca, Bayern, Juve and probably Liverpool,” said Sheffield Hallam University football finance analyst Rob Wilson.
“They have too little history, but they are definitely on the rise – and a Champions League victory will no doubt speed things up”.
