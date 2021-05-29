Menlo girls lose CCS team tennis final to WBAL rival Harker | News





Bill Shine was forced to double duty for the past week. With both Menlo tennis teams reaching the championship game of the Central Coast Section team tennis tournament, he rarely had a minute to himself. We had a match every day this week, Shine said Friday after watching the Harker girls beat the Knights 6-1 for their first-ever CCS title. It has been difficult. Harker dominated the CCS tournament, winning the four games with a combined 27-1. Menlos Brynn Brady and CC Golub kept the Eagles off the table with their 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 1 in doubles. Two other games went three sets. Menlos number 1 singles player Addie Ahlstrom, who will compete for Brown University in the fall, recovered from a loss in the first set and forced a third set. Ahlstrom played 5-star recruit Emily Novikov at the top of the ladder. Novikov is rated as the 15th best recruit in California by some recruiting services. Ahlstrom is rated 28th. This is a super special season for us because it was a season we didn’t think we would get, and we just appreciated it so much more, “Ahlstrm said.” We had just finished playing today. Still, I felt honored that this could be my last game and play in something that means so much. “ The No. 3 doubles team of Natalie Westermann and Alexandra Viret also went the distance. “It hurts to go out on this note,” said Ahlstrm, but I am so grateful for all that Menlo has given me over the past four years and I couldn’t be happier with my time here. “ Ahlstrm, along with fellow captains Lindsey Ball and Lindsey Canessa, and Penelope Anderson, Siena Bundy and Elisabeth Westermann made up a core of six seniors. It makes it more difficult, Shine said. I mean losing a senior feels the same, but now I am six times sad about losing them. They did an absolutely fantastic job. Give them credit, they do all the hard work. I enjoy being around them. They have been successful because they came to practice ready to work. After missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Menlo girls will have two seasons in 2021. The returning players will return in about three months as girls’ tennis is normally a fall sport. Shine held a girls’ drill minutes after the boys won their CCS title on Thursday. Shine took a moment to enjoy the team’s 16th title and then turned his attention to the girls. Shine is not really forced to do anything. If you have a choice, you have to rain on the track or, well, let’s skip the pun. At times he seems to wither under the wear and tear of three decades of coaching. That’s a mirage. A few former players, of both sexes, visited him during and after the game and it’s like they never left. He genuinely enjoys the visits and the chance to reconnect. Come back next season, Shine said, smiling.







