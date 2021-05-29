Irish women’s hockey team ready to make new memories at Euros

Almost three years ago now, the picture and sound of a simmering World Cup final in London and a silver medal has not dimmed. Aside from a tense double header against Canada in 2019 at a pop-up field in Donnybrook, where Ireland earned a place at this summer’s Olympics, the Covid blanket on sports has made people hold onto their fondest memories.

In a climate that has made it impossible to hit new ones, the 2018 World Final against the Netherlands is enough. As fate would like, Ireland has arrived where it came from and got the Dutch gifted in their first match of the European Championship.

A reprise of the historic final against the current number one in the world has some circularity and the Netherlands remains a challenge. The intervening years have not tarnished their reputation.

Last year’s delayed Olympics have suspected the pitch for the 2021 calendar. Never in a normal cycle would the euros take place a few weeks before the Olympics. The eight-team competition is not only a tournament in itself, but also a qualifier for next year’s World Cup.

All of these set a threefold requirement of the Irish women if they are looking for a World Cup ticket, that is a top five finish, a European medal, that is a top three finish and to get out of the Wagener Stadium in a suburb of Amsterdam. come. to peak again at the end of July.

With only weeks between the two majors, the consequences of an injury will also be magnified, as Serena and Beth Barr and Zoe Wilson, a central figure in the silver medal-winning side, know to their utmost expense. Three players, three ACL injuries, Beth and Serena identical twins and identical injuries, keeping them all out for the summer.

It’s a serious injury. It’s common in hockey and very common in women’s high-performance hockey, Irish coach Sean Dancer said.

The unfortunate thing for us is that we’ve had three ACLs in 12 months and I think the big, big problem is that a bunch of identical twins have had the same injury. Personally, the group has had a hard time and we feel very disappointed for the girls.

Surgery and some players stepping out and form allow 12 of the World Cup squad to travel to Amstelveen, meaning that if the Dutch haven’t changed from stubbornly the best, Ireland has. The sport has been reshaped and the Irish setup is now further removed from the amateur era than ever before.

Players receive travel expenses and are not constantly bounced over terrains beyond their control to find a suitable surface to train on. Abbottstown has become their base.

That and the confidence grown through Olympic qualification and the silver medal has increased ambition. Scotland and Spain are the other two teams in the pool and Ireland has both beaten in training camp matches this year.

Great things

Looking back at us as a team, we were completely amateur together for weekends just a few years ago, said 193-capped Irish captain Katie Mullan.

We qualified for the Olympics in November 2019 and that would have only given us a six-month run-up to an Olympics where we want to achieve big things and support our World Cup silver medal.

It took some time to get over the disappointment (of the postponed Olympics). But then seeing the opportunity of an extra 12 months to clean up our base and be in that semi-professional environment, where we spend a minimum of two days together in Abbottstown every week.

I think there is a huge opportunity for a group that was previously amateur to get our practical elements to the same level as the top 10 countries in the world. We have had the opportunity to do that.

We haven’t been able to travel away and play as many international matches as we would have liked, but we’ve been on a field together more than ever. The extra 12 months that are needed for this are in mind this summer.

If you step back and look at where we were 18 months ago. I definitely see tremendous power to where we are now purely because of the time together on the field, which was limited in previous cycles.

While nothing will replace the World Cup final, the hope is that Amsterdam can offer some of what London has to offer and contribute to the squads’ upward journey.

Another aspect of the squad is that the players have become better athletes with access to the high performance unit in Abbottstown and some of them taking advantage of playing other sports, half a dozen or so arriving with GAA backgrounds.

Michelle Carey, from Colaiste Iosagain, played with the Dublin Under-16 football team. Naomi Carroll from Cratloe was part of Clares senior camogie and football sides and holds a Munster senior Camogie Championship medal

Nicci Daly of Ballyboden Wanderers was a senior footballer from Dublin and Sarah Hawkshaw played Dublin Under-16 football. Katie Mullan won the 2010 All-Ireland club intermediate camogie championship with Eoghan Rua, while Roisin Upton played a line-up with the Limerick Under-16 football team. Deirdre Duke, from Kilmacud Crokes, is a Dublin Under-14 Ladies football All-Ireland winner.

UCD’s Carey is one of those players that Dancer chose for the skill that shaped camogie and soccer, which allows her to be a clumsy midfield player, adept at the 3D skills, or play the ball off the surface.

She broke into the panel without a cap and was so far below the pecking order that she lined up for her GAA club Ballinteer St Johns in the Junior A Championship last August.

Michelle Carey is one of the exciting younger players to join the group recently, Dancer said. She offers a number of other skills from her Gaelic background. She’s a handful and she does things a little bit differently and I hope that will cause some headaches for our opponents.

Mention

Ireland opens against the Orange on June 5. The last victory over them was long before the European Championship came about in 1963 and since then Ireland has lost 27 times in a row, while the Netherlands have scored four or more goals in each of the last 10 encounters this millennium.

Of the 14 European championships for women held since the inaugural event in France in 1984, the Dutch have won 10 golds, 2 times Germany and 2 times England. Since the 2016 Olympic final, the hosts have only lost in more than 100 caps.

Ireland then meets Scotland, ranked 22nd in the world, two days later, on June 7th. The last group match on June 9 will be against Spain, which is one place above eighth-seeded Ireland in the world rankings, before the classification matches start on June 11.

There are very good opportunities there, says Dancer. The Netherlands is number one in the world and by far the best team in the world. We have no illusion how difficult that game will be. But every time we step onto the field, we expect to win.

We think we have the opportunity to win, so we certainly approach that game as an opportunity. Whether or not you have a result against the Netherlands, you still have to win at least one of the last two games. Certainly, against Scotland and Spain, the girls know those teams very well. They are certainly two games that we will be targeting.

What Ireland was good at in London and then again against Canada in their Olympic qualifiers was taking the chance, the margins in their favor and pushing the Dutch aside as it was hard to score against with one of the best players in the world, Ayeisha McFerran. in purpose.

Physically in a good place, says Mullan. The players are super fit and we’ve had more games than most. I think the most important thing for this team is the excitement to play tournament hockey again. It has been a long time since we played in an international tournament. It’s pure excitement now.

While nothing will replace the World Cup final, the hope is that Amsterdam can offer some of what London has to offer and contribute to the squads’ upward journey. With a wider spectrum of experience, from Carey capless to Shirley McKay with 306 caps, the next 60 days will be the most intense in sports history.

A top five finish to secure a place in next year’s World Cup. That’s a huge legacy for this team, says Mullan. Also playing in a semifinal in a Europeans is not something we have done before so that would be a huge goal.

We know better than anyone that once you’ve secured a spot in a quarter-final or semi-final, it’s all about who wants more on that day. Yes, a place in a semifinal would be something special for this group and I think we can do that.

Irish women’s team for EuroHockey Championships – June 5-13, Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, The Netherlands (club / caps):

Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong, 100) – goalkeeper

Lizzie Murphy (Loreto, 13) – goalkeeper

Michelle Carey (UCD, 0)

Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute, 111)

Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins, 196)

Nicci Daly (Loreto, 189)

Nikki Evans (Old Alex, 198)

Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins, 136)

Sarah Hawkshaw (Rail Union, 33)

Hannah Matthews (Loreto, 147)

Shirley McCay (Pegasus, 306)

Hannah McLoughlin (UCD, 14)

Katie Mullan (Ballymoney, 193) – Captain

Anna OFlanagan (Muckross, 207) – Deputy Captain

Lena Tice (Old Alex, 109)

Sarah Torrans (Loreto, 26)

Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute, 76)

Chloe Watkins (Monkstown, 226)

Traveling reserves: Deirdre Duke (Old Alex, 141), Sarah McAuley (Muckross, 0)

Tournament details – EuroHockey Championships 2021 (always Irish)

Group A (world ranking): The Netherlands (1st), Spain (7th), Ireland (8th), Scotland (22nd)

Group B: Germany (4th), England (5th), Belgium (12th), Italy (17th)

Irish match schedule

June 5, 2021: Ireland / Netherlands, 2.30 p.m.

June 7, 2021: Ireland v Scotland, 11:30 am

June 9, 2021: Ireland v Spain, 11:30 am

June 11, 2021: Semi-finals / relegation pool

June 12/13: medal matches / relegation pool