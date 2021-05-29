More than money is at stake when Swansea faces Brentford

This year, more than most, there is a feeling that the championship promotion playoff game is the most important game of the season in any league.

Of course there is the usual story that it is the richest game, football with the estimated £ 180m bringing promotion to the Premier League, but given everything that has gone on this year there is the feeling that ‘This Means More’, to steal a sentence from one of the European Super League ring leaders.

This season not only came up with the idea of ​​the closed European Super League, but also Project Big Picture, which, among other things, aimed to lower the Premier League from 20 to 18 clubs and would have scrapped the automatic relegation places of two. to three, making life more difficult for aspiring championship clubs like today’s two finalists.

It is therefore appropriate that the two clubs competing for a place in the Premier League are Brentford and Swansea, teams that together have a total of one Second Division winner’s trophy (Brentford 1935) and one League Cup victory (Swansea 2013) .

This is about as far from a clash of giant petro-state-backed clubs as you could get.

Of the two teams, Brentford are the favorites to enter the game thanks to their strong end to the season, losing just one of their last ten games, making a late push for automatic promotion.

They missed out on second place, finished behind Watford, and had to endure their play-off semi-final with Bournemouth.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg and then lost 1-0 the night the Bees gathered and came back to win the draw 3-2, with manager Thomas Frank’s pre-match showing of Liverpool’s Champions League- comeback in 2019 against Barcelona clearly wanted. effect.

However, if they want to end their 74-year wait for a return to the top flight, Brentford will have to put all thoughts of last year’s final out of their minds.

Just like this season, Brentford entered the playoffs as the highest-placed team, having just missed an automatic promotion. They had their chances against Scott Parker’s Fulham at Wembley, but after a goalless draw in 90 minutes, they were reversed by two goals from Joe Bryan in extra time and lost 2-1.

Brentford had to dig deep in the semi-final

Frank believes their defeat and their response to it will be theirs this time.

“The experience of being there last year will help us,” he insisted. ‘We will be incredibly well prepared. We will give everything and pray and hope.

“I think we go into it with good faith and calmness. It was hard not winning last year, but we actually found out that the sun came up the next day and life goes on, so that’s part of it. Of course we will try hard. “

Swansea, meanwhile, hopes to return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Memories of their swash-buckling, no-fear style of play under Brendan Rodgers and Michael Laudrup are still fresh in our minds, along with a European campaign with a 3-0 win over Valencia in the Mestalla.

The practicalities of survival in the Premier League led to a more pragmatic approach over time and a series of panicked and hasty managerial appointments, including those of Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley, saw them wash down before finally being relegated in 2018 .

The Welsh side has since been regrouped and rebuilt.

Under manager Steve Cooper, Swansea is once again playing the kind of attractive possession-based football that won them so many fans the last time they reached the Premier League.

A dip in form in March and early April put an end to their hopes for an automatic promotion spot, but they rallied towards the end of the season to finish in fourth place.

Brentford are once again the team in their way of promotion, having defeated the Swans in the semi-finals of last season’s playoffs, with the Bees winning 3-2 in total.

The games between the two sides have been tight this season with two 1-1 draws in the competition, but Cooper doesn’t expect those results to have much influence on the final.

“I don’t think those games matter, this is different,” said the Swansea manager. “Whatever has happened in the past, I don’t really think it will have an effect on this.

“They are an excellent team with a lot of really good players. But we will think about how we go about it and how we win the game, what we bring to the table has to come first.”

Conor Hourihane has been here before

Cooper can draw on the play-off experience of Irish international Conor Hourihane, who spent the season on loan at Aston Villa’s Swansea.

Hourihane has been on the winning side of a Wembley promotional play-off twice, with Barnsley and Aston Villa, and once on the losing side with Villa, so he knows what it takes to cross the line.

“Play-off games are exciting things, great opportunities when they go for you, but huge, very disappointing when they don’t go for you,” said the 30-year-old. “They are great games to play in. If they go for you, you don’t feel like it.

“I know what it’s like to get promoted to the Premier League, and I know what it’s like to come down that last stretch and I loved it. You’re a footballer, this is what you want to fight for. things to achieve in the business. end of the season. “

Hourihane is almost certainly starting in midfield three for Swansea, alongside Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes in what could be his last game for the club.

As things stand, the Corkman is likely to return to Villa Park after the play-off final as he still has a year to connect with Villa, but he still hopes promotion at Swansea could help the Welsh side convince to retain him.

“That’s a goal I would like to score before I retire, play back in the Premier League,” he said.

“I probably won’t have too many chances to achieve that. Hopefully that can be with Swansea, if we can.”