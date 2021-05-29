Members are crucial to county cricket, they need a vote now more than ever

The County Supporters Association (CSA) is trying to bring members together to stand up for committees and have their say. Fans are entitled to representation, especially in a year when county cricket will change forever. The Hundred introduces new teams without county membership. The effect of this will be felt in the coming years, by which time most franchises could be managed by private investors. The fans will not be members. They will be treated more like football season pass holders, with no vote or any influence outside of their pockets.

The CSA hopes it can help Lancashire, where they have partnered with the Lancs Action Group (LAG), an organization founded in 2013 from members who have long been dissatisfied with the governance of their province. Eight years ago, the club set up a nomination committee that appoints veterinarians to candidates. The LAG is campaigning to restore club members’ right to choose two from their board membership. One member has not applied to Lancashire since the nomination committee was formed eight years ago.

The pandemic has shown how crucial its members are. The counties are largely in the hands of the members, said Alan Higham of the CSA. When the going gets tough, it’s the owners who have to stand against the sign. We just remind the fans who pay for a membership that they are owners. Don’t sit back and complain. You have the right to actively participate and run for election to committees.

The CSA has helped to get members to vote on the Surrey and Warwickshire committees, but it is a long way. Is the block just general fan apathy? Or have the clubs unwittingly created a barrier by setting up nomination committees? We don’t know yet, says Higham. People are starting to realize that the franchises will completely change the dynamics of cricket ownership. The ECB owns these teams, and they will prioritize the franchises, giving them the best summer slot machine and the best players. The ECB will not only have control over the international summer and who gets which test matches, but also a big say over who plays for whom at the domestic level. Anyone can pay membership to join a province and have the right to vote. I don’t see the ECB offering any fan engagement with new franchises.

Indeed. Cricket is not a sport with the punch of football. There would be no need for politicians to jump up and down to save it from private investors. There wouldn’t be the outpouring of anger like there was towards the ESL if domestic cricket fell prey to financial greed, so it’s up to members if they want to have influence to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Cricket loses one more unique vote

In Australia, Justin Langer’s position as head coach seems to be increasingly uncertain. A leaked report revealed this week, courtesy of the Sydney Morning Herald, that Langer has been told to change his style after receiving strong and direct feedback, otherwise his contract will not be renewed after the Ashes. Apparently, players are fed up with his mood swings and intensity.

Watching longer is endlessly fascinating; his torture when his team struggles, and his highs when they win. Cricket journalism has recently lost two unique voices that would be fascinated by Langer. This week the Guardian writer, David Foot, died at the age of 92. It follows the March loss of Martin Johnson.

Voet was drawn to the dark side of cricket and the mental turbulence the game can cause. He wrote groundbreaking books on Gilbert Jessop and Wally Hammond long before it became the norm to write about mental illness and sports. He would have liked to dig deep and spend time with Langer coaxing his inner thoughts. Johnson would have loved Langer too. Not because of his coaching style or good quotes, but because he would have seen a wonderfully easy target to turn on and, in fact, get the p *** out for an entire Ashes tour. Both will be missed.