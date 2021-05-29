These two games affect the CFP





The SEC has been on the hunt to send two teams to the College Football Playoff every year since the start of the new postseason format. It’s no surprise when CBS Sports dropped it weekly guide to the games most likely to affect CFP that the SEC had a handful of games that made the cut. The Gators also saw two of their matchups end up on the list. Their first game versus Alabama in the Swamp on Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT was tabbed by CBS ‘Tom Fornelli as the game to watch in Week 3. Here’s his take on why this game caught his eye. I can’t help but believe that people are writing off Florida a little too quickly on the way to the new season, and this will be an early season test for the Gators. If they keep going hard with the tide or are upset, they will earn more support as a team capable of making it to the playoffs for the first time. As for The Tide, as they open the season against Miami in Atlanta, this will be the team’s first real test of the season, and The Swamp is a tough environment to play in. We will learn a lot about both teams. I disagree with Fornelli that people write off Florida too quickly. Coach Dan Mullen has to replace Kyle Trask and pass-catchers Kadarius Toney, Kyle Pitts and Trevon Grimes, who accounted for 70% of their offensive touchdowns in 2020. The Gators still have to work out kinks in the defense which struggled enormously. However, we will learn a lot about the 2021 Florida team and where the ceiling is after this Week 3 game. The next matchup with the Gators on the list opposed their showdown in Week 9 Georgia. It’s a good game to include as the winner typically earns a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Then the conference championship winner is a virtual slot for the CFP. It’s one of my favorite games every year, regardless of the stakes, and the stakes are high this season. These are your two SEC East contenders, and it won’t be easy to win the division if you don’t win this game. Win the division and you go to Atlanta. Go to Atlanta and you have a chance to win the SEC. If you win the SEC, you’re in the playoffs. It’s that simple! Florida’s away game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, versus LSU was also considered for week 7. An updated preview of the Florida Gators football 2021 schedule









