Jacobs’ Nelson serves the title of FVC singles

Jacobs junior Thomas Nelson felt that the only thing missing from his game at the No. 1 singles championship at the Fox Valley Conference Boys Tennis Tournament was perhaps a little focus.

Nelson was surprisingly confident when he was ripping powerful serve at Crystal Lake South’s Jackson Schuetzle, but not so much when the roles were turned in the second set.

Schuetzle adapted Nelson game by game. Ultimately, Nelson broke the serve in the 11th game of the set and served the next game for a 6-1, 7-5 win on Friday to win the No. 1 title at The Racket Club.

The Golden Eagles and Huntley came together for the team title with 54 points. The tournament was moved indoors due to the cold, rainy weather, with most of the games played at The Racket Club and the No. 3 singles competing at Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center in Huntley.

“I didn’t feel like I could miss it, so that was really helpful,” said Nelson. “The service was on, the forehand was on, the backhand was on, so I felt like I was playing really well and it showed in the results.”

Nelson defeated Schuetzle in three sets in their previous game this season. Schuetzle said he should serve better in the second set after winning just one game in the first.

“I had to focus on my service because I know I couldn’t really do much else with his service,” said Schuetzle. “I got in more first services, tried to mix up the placement. He made a few more mistakes than in the first set. I really focused on locating my services and the serve game in general.”

The two were tied at 5-5 when Nelson finally broke Schuetzle’s serve in the crucial game.

“I just realized that when it was his return leg, I lost focus and kind of said, ‘I’m not serving, so I really don’t have to win this game,’ ” said Nelson, who finished second in No. 1 singles. as freshmen. “Then it got to 5-all and I realized, ‘I have to win this set somehow,’ and I focused a little more on that last game. I was confident that I could hold (serve) and win. those big points when needed. “

Jacobs coach Jon Betts said Nelson, who is 6 feet tall, has clocked a serve in the 130 mph range.

“We talked to him all year about using his service, it’s such a great weapon,” said Betts. “It’s one of the greatest services in the state. If he follows it up with a good first pitch, it’s hard to stop him. Today he proved that. Jackson is an excellent player. The way (Nelson) served,” He was in control.

Jacobs also won No. 2 singles (Kyle McNally), No. 1 doubles (John Kaiser and Justin Cunningham) and No. 2 doubles (Jed Sia and Brandon Japkowski).

Huntley achieved his only title at No. 3 in the doubles with Jason Coleman and Jonathon Stec, but the Red Raiders were able to tie for the team championship with second place at No. 2 and 3 in singles, No. 1, 2 and 2. 4 doubles. .

“It was huge to make it to six of the seven finals,” said Huntley coach Barry Wells. “It was a great team performance. There were so many great moments that it is too difficult to choose.”

The other FVC champions were Ethan Ormsby of Prairie Ridge (No. 3 singles) and Cary-Grove’s Tyler Deal and Michael Csoka at No. 4 doubles.

Kaiser and Cunningham won their first FVC doubles title at No. 1, beating Huntley’s Thomas Patel and Andrew Burkey 6-3, 7-5.

“We played a strong Huntley team, played together, kept the energy high and it worked for us,” said Cunningham.

The Jacobs tandem beat the Raiders by the same score in their regular FVC match.

“We played well. Justin and I were really in sync,” Kaiser said. “Often times we were really on the same page and played great until the end.”