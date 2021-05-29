Carleton’s Allie Lehmann overcomes challenges to win the Swiss Hockey Championship

Still with a set of Ravens goalkeeper pads, Allie Lehmann hoisted a championship trophy in an empty Swiss arena. She had just completed back-to-back shutouts in the final to win the Swiss Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The former Carleton hockey goalkeeper played as Raven for two years before turning pro in the summer of 2020. In August of that year, Lehmann traveled from her home in northern British Columbia to Lugano, Switzerland, where she joined the HC Ladies Lugano of the Swiss National Women’s League.

Although Lehmann is a Swiss national, playing professionally in Europe brought with it a series of new experiences and challenges that many would find daunting.

Adapt on and off the ice

For Lehmann, the first challenge was the language barrier. More than 80 percent Switzerland speaks German or French, but in Lugano – which is on Switzerland’s southern border with Italy – most people speak Italian. This included most of Lehmann’s new teammates and coaches.

“The first few meetings with the team were very different,” she said. Lehmann added when she got to know her teammates, she realized that many could speak other languages.

“It took me a while to figure out who spoke English, but luckily several teammates were able to translate when the coach spoke to the team or set up plays and exercises,” said Lehmann.

The second challenge was adapting to the European hockey game. Not only does the playing style differ from North American hockey, but so are European hockey courts 15 feet wider. This changes the pace of the game and, crucially, a goalkeeper’s perspective on the ice.

European hockey is more based on ball possession; players hold on to the puck and pass for a long time before firing. On the contrary, North American hockey aims to get as many shots as possible. As a goalkeeper, Lehmann saw this change as an exercise in patience.

“One of my teammates called them social passes, as if the attackers had to pass the puck a hundred times to say goodbye to their linemates,” said Lehmann. “There were a few times when a player had a wide open net, but chose to make another pass.”

Finding ways to thrive

Andrea Odermatt, a forward on last year’s Lugano team with Lehmann, described Lehmann as a motivational presence on and off the ice.

The team trusted [Lehmann] in the net… What was most striking is her understanding and implementation of goalkeeper techniques in practice that were reflected in the games, ”said Odermatt.

Odermatt, who has played hockey in leagues across three continents, applauded Lehmann’s ability to make an impact despite the adversity of moving around the world.

The challenges did not harm her game. Lehmann started the season warm and made his debut in Lugano’s second game with a 3-0 shutout-win against Neuchâtel. During the regular season, she split playing time with goalkeeper Giulia Mazzocchi. Lehmann played nine games with three shutouts and a 1.34 Goals Against Average (GAA), placing her second overall in the league.

As the season progressed, Lehmann had to focus on more than just hockey: she balanced the online course load of a third-year neuroscience student at Carleton. With evening practice and weekend games, Lehmann also took the time to focus on himself.

“Surprisingly, dividing my time between hockey and school was not that difficult compared to when I was a student athlete [at Carleton], ”Said Lehmann. “We had a few practice sessions late in the evening to keep up with the players’ work schedule. I found I had a lot more free time. “

Lehmann started with yoga and regularly hiked through the landscapes of Lugano, with green mountains, quaint towns and expansive views of Lake Lugano.

The hard work paid off

HC Ladies Lugano entered the postseason as second overall seed, and due to her regular season performance, Lehmann was the lone starting goalkeeper for the playoffs.

The semi-finals were a hard-fought battle against Thurgau, who followed Lugano closely in the standings throughout the season. Thurgau’s top scorers, Phoebe Staenz and Simona Studentova, put on an attacking show, but with key saves from Lehmann and an offensive attack from Lugano, the team squeaked past in four games.

In the final, Lugano faced their competition rivals, the number one seeded Zurich Lions. Unlike the offensive spectacle of the previous round, this matchup would score low. Zurich was a defensively strong team, backed by French goalkeeper Caroline Baldin, the backbone of Zurich’s success. But on the other hand, Lehmann and a powerful attack from Lugano were led by Michelle Karvinen, who scored at a goal-per-match pace in the regular season.

Zurich and Lugano shared the first two games in the five-game series. In game three, Lehmann and Lugano took a dominant 2-0 lead in the second period and endured eight minutes of penalties in the third period to complete the shutout. Lugano took a 2-1 lead in the series.

After the match, Lehmann said she only focused on the next match and not what would happen if Lugano won.

“I really tried my best not to think about the possibility of winning a championship,” said Lehmann. After a nearly three-hour drive home from Zurich, she said her focus was on resting.

Starting match four, Lehmann said she was aware of what she’d been working on all season with sports psychologist and Carleton hockey mental performance consultant Chantale Lussier.

“Together we have changed my approach to playing big games and recognized the emotional side of the game,” said Lehmann. “If I focused on staying there and participating, the performance would take care of itself.”

During the first two bouts, Lehmann said she focused on every shift and game, allowing her nerves to fuel her performance.

With goalkeeper Baldin from Zurich on one side of the ice and Lehmann on the other, the game remained level for the first two periods. Only after eight minutes into the third period, Lugano’s Karvinen scored to give the team a narrow lead.

“After we scored, I felt the most calm. I stayed focused… and tried not to check the clock, ”said Lehmann.

Despite Zurich’s best efforts in the last minutes, Lehmann kept a cool head in the net and the HC Ladies Lugano won the Swiss Women’s Championship.

The season ended with little pomp and circumstance. The team raised the championship cup in an empty arena and received their medals without any handshake. After weeks of COVID-19 testing and quarantine, Lehmann returned home to British Columbia, just in time for spring chores on her family farm.

Next year, Lehmann said she will return to Switzerland for another season in the net and also hopes to train with the Swiss national team for a chance to play in international tournaments.

Featured image provided by HC Ladies Lugano.