Obituary: Sports Fraternity Remembers Edwin Lee’s ‘Big Heart’ And Dedication, Sports News And Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A father figure who was a mainstay for athletes, veteran sports manager Edwin Lee will be remembered for his dedication and generosity to the local fraternity.

Lee, who was treasurer of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), director of the Singapore Olympic Foundation, the Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) and the president of the Chinese Swimming Club (CSC), died on Saturday morning (May 29).

He was 65 and is the second member of SNOC’s executive committee to have passed away in the past two months. Vice President Milan Kwee – the man who succeeded Lee as president of the STF – died in March at the age of 74.

Swimmer Joseph Schooling said he was “heartbroken” while paying tribute to the man he affectionately called “Uncle Edwin.”

The Olympic 100m Butterfly Champion said: “He was a generous man who never shied away from giving back to the community. My condolences to his family and I hope they will find comfort in knowing that one day we will be grateful to Uncle Edwin for his contributions and that many more will continue to benefit from his great heart. “

Former national swimmer Gary Tan was just as saddened by the news as he recalled when he was a 12-year-old CSC swimmer and a beneficiary of Lee’s kindness over twenty years ago.

Now, the National Training Center’s head coach told The Straits Times, “ CSC had organized a training camp in the United States for more than 50 swimmers, and Edwin went into his own pocket to help fund the trip for about half. of the group that needed it. the help so that we could all improve the program.

“And even later, when I became a national swimmer and studied and trained in America, we still kept close contact while he checked how I was doing.

“This is the measure of the man who has helped so many athletes on a personal level and devoted much of his time to various local sports.”

Although Lee was never a national athlete – he played rugby while studying in Australia – he has left an indelible mark on the sport in Singapore.

He was involved with the Singapore Table Tennis Association for over 20 years and while there, he co-founded the sport’s foreign talent program with then Vice President Terry Tan. This ultimately led to Singapore earning a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics – the country’s first at the Games since weightlifter Tan Howe Liang’s silver medal in 1960 – and two bronze medals in London 2012. a historic world championship for teams achieved in 2010.

The director of real estate development company Lee Kim Tah Holdings was also president of the Singapore Tennis Association from 2000 to 2015.

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong said in a Facebook post that he was “shocked to learn of Lee’s completely unexpected death” and that he and his ministry joined the SNOC in mourning Lee’s passing. .

He called Lee “a passionate, dedicated stalwart” of the local fraternity and said his “exuberance about the sport in Singapore was infectious and heartwarming.”

“The sports community has lost a passionate champion and respected leader. We will miss him greatly. Our deepest condolences to Edwin’s family,” he added.

SNOC President Tan Chuan-Jin recalled Lee as “no-nonsense and straightforward speaking,” as well as someone with “a great sense of humor and a heart of gold.”

He said: “Edwin was an invaluable part of our team at SNOC. He was not only our treasurer, he was also our trusted counselor to solve tricky and difficult problems. He has been involved in sports for a long time and made a rich contribution. .

“He was kind and generous with those around him and cared a lot about our athletes and sports in Singapore. We will miss him very much.”

One such tough issue was the leadership of the STF, which saw the massive resignation of seven committee members, including then-President Kwee, in 2018. In addition, the federation was suspended by both the SNOC and World Taekwondo, the sport’s global administration. body. It has yet to be restored.

It was also involved in legal issues with its former General Secretary Wong Liang Ming.

Lee volunteered to restore the status of the beleaguered federation and was subsequently elected last year.

Vice President of the International Olympic Committee and SNOC Executive Committee member Ng Ser Miang mourned the loss of “an extremely dear friend who is like a brother.”

Ng knew Lee in the 1980s when the duo helped reshape the Automobile Association of Singapore, saying, “There are no words to express the sadness and pain of losing. Edwin was a great sports leader … and also a generous man who contributed to many charities and helped many in need.

“He worked very hard to support athletes and clubs. He was on the board of the Marina Bay Golf Course and was instrumental in laying the foundation of the first-ever public golf course to win many Asian golf awards.

“Edwin’s departure is a great loss for the sport, for society and for all of us.”

Lee leaves behind two children, Mark and Nicole.