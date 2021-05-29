Cricket: ‘People love to repeat an old scandal,’ says David Gowler as Steve Smith handed the captain, Sports News





Steve Smith was removed from the captaincy role after being suspended for 12 months following the ball-sabotage fiasco at the 2018 Newlands Test. Aaron Finch and Tim Paine took over the reins in limited-overs and Tests, respectively. However, former England cricketer David Gowler believes that if Steve Smith becomes the captain of the Aussie side, it would encourage people to talk about the infamous Sandpaper Gate incident and cause trouble for the star batsman. READ ALSO: Cricket: ‘It leaves a sour taste in the mouth’: Aakash Chopra on joint winners in WTC final Steve Smith, along with then-vice captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft, faced penalties from the Australian cricket board over the incident. People love to repeat an old scandal, Gower told Fox Crickets Road to the Ashes Podcast. There was much justified outrage at the time, severe punishment was imposed on those found guilty; years of bans, that’s a long time. Considering the ICC said, give it a few weeks, you’ll be fine. Then Cricket Australia says no, no, no, we’d make a point of this and make it a good year and take a man from the captain and banned everyone for almost a lifetime, not quite so I guess that’s what has been. done. IN PICTURES | Virat Kohli is not the highest paid captain in international cricket! – View the full list of skippers and salaries in 2021 We know he’s not going to do that until Tim Paine (retires), Gower said. From my perspective, Tim has done a remarkable job through all the ramifications of the ball mess scandal. So he had to try to do something to restore Australian cricket’s reputation while still keeping that tough, competitive spirit we all know so well in the foreground. That is quite a difficult balancing act. He obviously had his own performance to worry about, but I think he’s done pretty well, so for Tim, the ultimate end to a captaincy career would be to win the Ashes over your summer, so that would be an appropriate way. to be. if he can. Then you have to make some decisions, but I think if Steve is offered the captain again, or if they consider that, there will be issues because people will immediately cling to what we’ve been talking about, Gower added. Since then he has proven to have a strong character. It’s all a question about what the alternatives are because if you have someone ready to take on the role fresh then I think that’s probably a better idea and let someone like Steve keep his senior role obviously with the Ashes at stake to try to make the same number of runs as last time, and it’s potentially a better thing for him to continue the game, not go back to that previous life, which will inevitably mean that things are being coaxed again, ”he opted out.

