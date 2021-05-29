Sightings of North Port spring football win DeSoto

NORTH POORT Two programs that wanted to get their summer off to a good start came to The Preserve in North Port on Friday evening to conclude spring football.

North Port jumped on top of DeSoto County early on, taking a 49-27 victory in a match with many insults early on before the defense later came to rest.

North Port is coming off a 2-7 season with forfeited losses against Charlotte High to end the regular season and Venice High in the first round of the playoffs.

Bobcats coach Billy Huthman stepped down after a year after returning as the programme’s head coach after serving as the head coach for the 2013 season. North Port resumed the application process for the main job, but named assistant Matt Pryer as the team’s interim coach. . Pryer was the head coach for the Bobcats from 2010-12, going 10-20 in those three seasons.

DeSoto County comes off a 0-10 season, which includes a forfeiture of the playoff game against Rockledge High. Their season ended with the resignation of Coach Bumper Hay, who was replaced after three seasons (13-18) by Sam Holland, who is also the Bulldogs director of athletics.

Here are some observations from the last spring football game of the season.

Everything about the script

North Port wrote the first 10 offensive plays in practice over the past two and a half weeks. Early in the game, the plays helped the Bobcats roll up 172 yards and three touchdowns, while the Bobcats raced to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter. Jeremiah Laguerre got off to a good start in North Port with a 70-meter touchdown run around the right side on the first action, while Jaylon Fulton had 1 and 3-meter TD runs. the game started by completing 5-of-5 passes. Silverberg also showed elusiveness with a 14-yard scoring run, part of his three carries for 54 yards in the first half, when the Bobcats took a 35-13 lead in the locker room. also in the first half, with a few interceptions.

Start strong, finish strong

North Port answered an early DeSoto touchdown in the second half with a 6-yard scoring run by Kaleb Felty. After two consecutive three-and-outs, Pryer wanted the Bobcats to finish the game strong. in the game, North Port fumbled in an instant, leading to a 17-yard loss. Fulton made up for it, though, and then some ran with an 83-yard touchdown around the left end to cover the score.

Bulldogs overcome a tough start

DeSoto County received five offense penalties in the first half, including one for the defense in the first game of the game. But under freshman coach Holland, the Bulldogs showed grit and signs of life. DeSoto dressed less than 30 players, got a short TD run from Dontavian Smith and a scoring pass from Lane Fullerton to Greshon Galloway for 17 yards in the first half. Fullerton opened the second half with a 1 meter dive to cover a 75 meter ride. Holland recognizes the weaknesses and now has them on film. He plans to use the summer to make them less glaring weaknesses.

The search for coaching from Bobcats continues

North Port athletics director Tony Miller said the search for a new soccer coach will continue after the Memorial Day holiday with interviews scheduled for next week. Some of the applicants who were candidates in the first round of the search will be considered and run through the interview again. Regardless of who Miller entrusts the program to, praised the work Pryer and his coaching staff did in the spring. The Bobcats looked like a football team with size and speed and didn’t make many of the mistakes that plagued them in the past. Prryers’ goal during the spring was to transform North Port from good to average to great. He emphasized togetherness in the locker room and it was all about the kids. They have held each other well accountable, Pryer said.

Dennis Maffezzoli is deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HT investigating Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.