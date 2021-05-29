Sports
Volusia-Flagler boys tennis team all-area team
For the first time ever, Florida’s best boys tennis player resides in Volusia County.
Sami Ozzor cruised through the regular season, surviving one difficult draw in neighborhoods and blew up the competition in Class 4A for the field’s first male singles champion. The Florida Dairy Farmers were selected earlier this month de Spruce Creek senior as Mr. Tennis among the winners of all four FHSAA ratings.
Ozzor took the title and most of the headlines, but 2021 was a peak year for boys’ tennis. Spruce Creek went to the state tournament as a team, and Seabreeze took home a district title Robert Holtgrewe’s 38th and final season is in charge.
Flagler County had plenty to celebrate with a few legitimate contenders, including a Class 3A quarter-finalist.
The News-Journal’s All-Area Boy Tennis Team is part of the Volusia-Flagler High School Sports Awards Program, a nine-month student athlete recognition program that will culminate in a star-studded on-demand broadcast scheduled for June 28 in premieres, featuring the biggest names in elite sports and the best student athletes from the Volusia-Flagler area.
All-Area Girls:The News-Journal’s 2021 Volusia-Flagler All-Area girls’ team
The broadcast features the honorees in every sport, including every athlete of the year, awards for a scholar athlete of the year, coach of the year, team of the year, and male and female athlete of the year.
Let’s meet a talented group of tennis stars in the neighborhood.
Honorees
Daniel Berenblit, Flagler Palm Coast
The junior handed Ozzor his only loss of the entire 2021 campaign, reaching the final of a highly competitive District 2-4A No. 1 singles tournament. Berenblit could bid for its own national championship next spring.
Gregorio Casella, DeLand
The senior set a 6-2 record in the regular season with his only losses to Ozzor and Berenblit. He added a 5-1 record at No. 1 in doubles and helped De Land to seven game wins against local schools.
Hayden Ensminger, Spruce Creek
The sophomore emerged as a key player for the Hawks, 13-1 at No. 2 in the doubles and 16-1 in the top doubles with Ozzor. Ensminger is a good bet to get to the top slot next year.
Ilya Korolev, Matanzas
The oldest returned to the United States after a flawless regular season, which included the No. 1 singles and doubles championships in District 4-3A. Korolev lost an 11-9 third-set tiebreaker in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Logan Haga.
Sami Ozzor, Spruce Creek
What more is there to say about Stetson’s signatory? Ozzor made history for the Volusia-Flagler area as the first FHSAA men’s singles tennis champion, turning 21-1 and receiving recognition as Mr. Tennis in the state of Florida.
Tyler Trumble, Seabreeze
The junior matched the Sandcrabs’ No. 1, winning nine of his 12 singles matches and helping the Sandcrabs reach the Class 3A Regional Final.
Other important athletes
Jake Bower, Spruce Creek
The senior, who earned All-Area football recognition in the winter, held a 10-3 record at No. 4 singles during the season, pairing with Daniel Cronje for a 14-1 run as the Hawks’ secondary doubles.
Carter Chavez, Spruce Creek
The sophomore maintained an unbeaten record at No. 5 singles through the state tournament, winning his first 13 games of the season.
Mac Chiumento, Seabreeze
The junior, who is also one of the state’s top bettors, went 10-2 at No. 3 in singles and teamed up with Leo Kwetkus for a perfect 10-0 record at No. 2 in doubles.
Daniel Cronje, Spruce Creek
A reliable, versatile four-year starter for the Hawks, Cronje batted 11-4 at number 3 in singles and 14-1 at number 2 in doubles.
DJ Headley, DeLand
The junior had an overall record of 10-5, including a 5-3 at number 2 in doubles with respectable displays against Ensminger and Rosser.
Elliott Rosser, Seabreeze
The Sandcrabs lone senior was a steady, calming presence on number 2 singles and as a doubles partner for Trumble. Rosser set a combined record of 20-2 this spring.
Top coach
Jeremy Davies, Spruce Creek
In his first year in charge of his alma mater, Davies sent the Hawks to the Class 4A state tournament and helped guide the area’s first individual state champion.
Honorable mention
Flagler Palm Coast: Nico Trunzo
Matanzas: Lucas Grace
New Smyrna Beach: Joel Smith
Pine Ridge: Adrian Cosentino, Tanner D’Errico
Sea wind: Carson Epp, Leo Kwetkus
University: Logan Hoag, Dallas Thompson, Beau Vathana Kanya
About the Volusia-Flagler High School Sports Awards
The News-Journal’s All-Area Boy Tennis Team is part of the Volusia-Flagler High School Sports Awards Program, a nine-month student athlete recognition program that will culminate in a star-studded on-demand broadcast scheduled for June 28 in premieres, featuring the biggest names in elite sports and the best student athletes from the Volusia-Flagler area.
The broadcast features the honorees in every sport, including every athlete of the year, awards for a scholar athlete of the year, coach of the year, team of the year, and male and female athlete of the year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]