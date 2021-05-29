Volusia-Flagler boys tennis team all-area team

For the first time ever, Florida’s best boys tennis player resides in Volusia County.

Sami Ozzor cruised through the regular season, surviving one difficult draw in neighborhoods and blew up the competition in Class 4A for the field’s first male singles champion. The Florida Dairy Farmers were selected earlier this month de Spruce Creek senior as Mr. Tennis among the winners of all four FHSAA ratings.

Ozzor took the title and most of the headlines, but 2021 was a peak year for boys’ tennis. Spruce Creek went to the state tournament as a team, and Seabreeze took home a district title Robert Holtgrewe’s 38th and final season is in charge.

Flagler County had plenty to celebrate with a few legitimate contenders, including a Class 3A quarter-finalist.

The News-Journal’s All-Area Boy Tennis Team is part of the Volusia-Flagler High School Sports Awards Program, a nine-month student athlete recognition program that will culminate in a star-studded on-demand broadcast scheduled for June 28 in premieres, featuring the biggest names in elite sports and the best student athletes from the Volusia-Flagler area.

The broadcast features the honorees in every sport, including every athlete of the year, awards for a scholar athlete of the year, coach of the year, team of the year, and male and female athlete of the year.

Let’s meet a talented group of tennis stars in the neighborhood.

Honorees

Daniel Berenblit, Flagler Palm Coast

The junior handed Ozzor his only loss of the entire 2021 campaign, reaching the final of a highly competitive District 2-4A No. 1 singles tournament. Berenblit could bid for its own national championship next spring.

Gregorio Casella, DeLand

The senior set a 6-2 record in the regular season with his only losses to Ozzor and Berenblit. He added a 5-1 record at No. 1 in doubles and helped De Land to seven game wins against local schools.

Hayden Ensminger, Spruce Creek

The sophomore emerged as a key player for the Hawks, 13-1 at No. 2 in the doubles and 16-1 in the top doubles with Ozzor. Ensminger is a good bet to get to the top slot next year.

Ilya Korolev, Matanzas

The oldest returned to the United States after a flawless regular season, which included the No. 1 singles and doubles championships in District 4-3A. Korolev lost an 11-9 third-set tiebreaker in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Logan Haga.

Sami Ozzor, Spruce Creek

What more is there to say about Stetson’s signatory? Ozzor made history for the Volusia-Flagler area as the first FHSAA men’s singles tennis champion, turning 21-1 and receiving recognition as Mr. Tennis in the state of Florida.

Tyler Trumble, Seabreeze

The junior matched the Sandcrabs’ No. 1, winning nine of his 12 singles matches and helping the Sandcrabs reach the Class 3A Regional Final.

Other important athletes

Jake Bower, Spruce Creek

The senior, who earned All-Area football recognition in the winter, held a 10-3 record at No. 4 singles during the season, pairing with Daniel Cronje for a 14-1 run as the Hawks’ secondary doubles.

Carter Chavez, Spruce Creek

The sophomore maintained an unbeaten record at No. 5 singles through the state tournament, winning his first 13 games of the season.

Mac Chiumento, Seabreeze

The junior, who is also one of the state’s top bettors, went 10-2 at No. 3 in singles and teamed up with Leo Kwetkus for a perfect 10-0 record at No. 2 in doubles.

Daniel Cronje, Spruce Creek

A reliable, versatile four-year starter for the Hawks, Cronje batted 11-4 at number 3 in singles and 14-1 at number 2 in doubles.

DJ Headley, DeLand

The junior had an overall record of 10-5, including a 5-3 at number 2 in doubles with respectable displays against Ensminger and Rosser.

Elliott Rosser, Seabreeze

The Sandcrabs lone senior was a steady, calming presence on number 2 singles and as a doubles partner for Trumble. Rosser set a combined record of 20-2 this spring.

Top coach

Jeremy Davies, Spruce Creek

In his first year in charge of his alma mater, Davies sent the Hawks to the Class 4A state tournament and helped guide the area’s first individual state champion.

Honorable mention

Flagler Palm Coast: Nico Trunzo

Matanzas: Lucas Grace

New Smyrna Beach: Joel Smith

Pine Ridge: Adrian Cosentino, Tanner D’Errico

Sea wind: Carson Epp, Leo Kwetkus

University: Logan Hoag, Dallas Thompson, Beau Vathana Kanya

About the Volusia-Flagler High School Sports Awards

