Summary: Wilds season ends with loss of Game 7

The team that never gives up finally met its match in the period of the long change. Faced with a two-goal deficit on the way to third, Wild fans and players alike consoled themselves with a strange chorus: we have been here before.

A storied season of roaring comebacks on the back of star ratings that this franchise has never seen before fell short in Vegas on Friday night, abruptly scratching the Cinderella story away just as it seemed to be peaking.

Minnesota got off to a slow start in the first period, giving up 1.45 xGoals to Vegas while reaching just 0.62 themselves. They also let Vegas claim an early lead just after five minutes into the game. Pierre McGuire, once the astute hockey analyst, rightly pointed out that the game was developing a similar feel to Game 1, in which Vegas suppressed Minnesota’s breakthrough with a formidable forward technique.

However, De Wild showed life in the second half of the period and Zach Parise was able to get some good looks – one on the getaway and another from prime real estate, which he came in with what can only be described as his signature net-front sixth. -sense.

At the start of the second period, Nicolas Hague scored a soft goal from the point right after a face-off. Talbot seemed to have his line of sight slightly obscured by Jared Spurgeon, and the puck snuck into the short side post.

Again Minnesota responded and gave the Wild allegiance, well, faith. With enforcer Ryan Reaves in the box for an ugly cross check on Ryan Suter, the Wild sent out their new power play to try and rekindle the flames they have displayed since they were assembled in Game 6.

Kaprizov and Zuccarello, now playing together on the top PP unit, showed their typical chemistry of setting up goal on a low to high pass that Zuccarello carried behind the cage. He looked right winger Mark Stone and pretended to do the outer hash marks where Kaprizov usually sits on the halfboards. Kaprizov sensed Zuccarellos’ idea, rode the net and tapped into one of the easiest looks of his career, put on by none other than his favorite line mate.

At that point, the Wild held on to a draw with some serious injuries. Jonas Brodins’ injury was shown on TV enough times that I won’t link it here, especially as he left the game immediately afterward. Suffice to say, it was a borderline hit from behind that unbalanced him in the boards, likely made contact with his shoulder and caused injury there.

Eriksson Ek also aggravated his left leg injury from Game 6 in the game below. In Game 6, his left knee collided with the post at high speed and then appeared to twist his ankle as well.

Joel stayed in the game, but from then on was the target of what appeared to be targeted and concerted harassment of Vegass players, including superstar Mark Stone. At one point, he was checked before the puck came to him on both cross check and interference, which was not called.

I can’t say for sure that Vegass players attempted to pick an injured player, but I can say with certainty that referee Wes McCauleys let them play attitude encouraged a style of play that led to Brodin’s game-ending injury, Suters face hit a metal pole, and several cross-checks on Joel Eriksson Ek who was clearly vulnerable from past injuries. This style of performance is mandated by the NHL (it’s not even an open secret at this point, it’s just known and accepted) and so the league is equally guilty.

Looking ahead to the evening, it seemed that playing with five defenders and three and a half centers (if you even consider Hartman, Rask and Sturm as a bottom three middle group) was just too much for the Wild. Tired during the long change period after missing Brodin and Suter for extended periods, and playing rookie Calen Addison in lieu of an injured Carson Soucy, de Wild found that this drawback was exacerbated by the last change’s Vegass advantage on the home ice cream.

At the mercy of Vegas by tearing apart poor faceoffs, tired defensive pairs, and questionable mid-game, the valuable parts of the ice became vulnerable. This forced the Wilds’ wingers to switch covers often and play low, rather than being able to push out of the zone or threaten odd-man rushes. Vegass defenders took advantage of this by controlling the puck on low to high passes and pinch plays that kept Vegass’ offense alive, smothering an already tired Minnesota defensive corps. Vegas took a 4-2 lead into the second break, and tactically there was little that head coach Dean Evason could have done to prevent this.

Most of the third period was better for Minnesota as they were able to switch more easily and lighten the load on the defenders by playing in structure; however, for a team that needed two goals, this was a catch-22. While the team could play with the puck in the neutral zone, there was little room to trade odds or generate odd-man rushes. Due to the lack of personnel, the best way to break open the game was to get more than one attacking star on the ice. Here it is possible that Dean Evason’s dependence on chemistry burned him as he never tried two of Fiala, Kaprizov or Eriksson Ek together on a line. Penalties were also difficult to come by within the structured style of play, as well as due to the nature of the late playoff officiation (read what’s allowed).

Ultimately, the Wild generated a paltry .38 xG per MoneyPucks expected goals model in the third period. Had the Wild game planned a more up-tempo third period, it was possible they would have had at least a chance to score two goals in the third, even if they needed Talbot to save them from the match. equalize. In any case, the Wild seemed uncomfortable and disjointed in their attempt to change from structured to offensive style, eventually pushing for a goal and a counterattack in Vegas in the final eight minutes of the game.

Vegas also scored an empty net to make the final score 6-2.

Burning questions

Will the best team win?

Tonight’s game certainly saw the better team win. The Wild have amassed a very solid core around Kaprizov and defense by adding Fiala and Eriksson Ek, and the prospect box is filled enough between Boldy, Rossi and Addison to believe the team is ready to compete. On the other hand, Vegas clearly got into this series with better forward depth even before Max Pacioretty got back into the lineup.

Tonight, the Wild only pocketed 33% of the games xG, 30% of the 5-on-5 xG, and only got a 25% chance of winning based on MoneyPucks Deserve to Win OMeter, which simulates game results based on shot location without take goaltending into account. Basically, Vegas deserved to win this game 7, and that’s what happened.

Who will be the hero?

Before Vegas, the hero was Mattias Janmark. Taken from the Blackhawks on the trade deadline, it’s darkly humorous to point out that the Wild was rebounded again in the first round by a Chicago Blackhawks player.

Minnesota did have a few potential heroes, though. Kaprizov’s power play goal came just after beating Fleury and hit the post. Cam Talbot played quite well at 5v5, but wasn’t quite able to close the door despite the huge odds he’d done earlier in the series. Zach Parise scored the Wilds’ opening goal and looked ready for a ride into the sunset before Vegas buried the Wild in the second period.

If you really want this game to be a hero, look no further than Joel Eriksson Ek. The ankle twist shown above, after a Game 6 injury that seemed career-threatening, would have held any normal person in a chair for weeks. He returned to the ice on one leg, playing with his heart through an inordinate amount of bullying, which is why he’s probably the closest thing to a hero tonight.

Can both teams overcome the one big head shaking team, I can’t believe they mentioned / didn’t mention it by the referees?

Tonight’s game was not decided by performance. While the playoff officers are crazy to watch after the regular season, not to mention the systemic effect it has on creating an unsafe level of violence, dangerous actions and injuries, it didn’t decide this game . The Wild took advantage of a power play goal and were beaten solidly. There were multiple missed high sticks, including one on Bjugstad and a mysterious trickle of blood from Greenways’ face in 6v5 play, but no calls were made on the Wild either – Matt Dumbas cross-check to the hip and the ensuing helmet rip off comes to mind.

And at the same time, it is perfectly justified to be angry with the leading style of this game as it is indicative of referee playoffs. The injuries we saw for Brodin and Suter were terrible. Suters face-first trip into his home net was probably only called a penalty because of the resultant injury, as cross-checks at the net all series and the entire league have not been requested and have not even been requested after Suters are confronted with his iron when they were leveled on an injured Joel Eriksson Ek.

I understand that players’ emotion is increasing in the last four series of the year compared to a regular season of 82 games. I enjoy big hits and I understand that players cross the line from time to time. The issue I’m taking is with the leadership, which is why good players can now get injured for the sake of a short high. The game can be tough and entertaining and still doesn’t include these dangerous games. The fact that Eric Lindross’s career has been derailed by dangerous actions like this one, and yet the league allows its players to continue undergoing these dangerous actions is mind-boggling to me.