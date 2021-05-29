The Quaker Valley tennis season is coming to an end





HERSHEY High school tennis season came to an end on Friday for the guys from Quaker Valleys. A week after participating in the PIAA team tournament, Quakers Mike Sirianni, Will Sirianni and Thomas Pangburn returned to Hershey Racquet Club to compete in individual PIAA tournaments. However, their stay was short as they were eliminated in the first round. Both of our draws were very tough, said Quaker Valley coach Christi Hays. To have a doubles team and a singles player in the state tournament, after the team is there for that tournament, is something to be proud of. It has been a special year for us. Mike Sirianni, a junior, fell in the first round of the singles competition. Masterman sophomore Ajay Sheth posted a 6-1, 6-0 decision over Sirianni, the WPIAL silver medalist. Will Sirianni and Pangburn dropped their first PIAA tournament doubles match. Devon Preps Mitchell Bramlage and Ryan Bill, the District 12 champions, took a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Pangburn, a senior, and Sirianni, a junior, were the WPIAL silver medalists. I thought our boys were doing really well. While the scores didn’t look competitive, I thought our kids played a good competitive game. I’m really proud of all three, said Hays. I am not disappointed at all. They just got a really tough draw and there’s nothing you can do about that. The only thing that can help you is your effort and they put in a lot of effort. Hats off to the Hershey Racquet Club for doing this too, she continued. They have done a phenomenal job. The Quakers will return a majority of their squad next season. They are eager to defend their WPIAL team title and return to Hershey. All my boys are still talking about next year, Hays said. As we finished early today, the Sirianni boys are going to Kutztown on Sunday to play and get some more match experience. Gaining experience against new opponents is key to Quakers development. They’ve all worked on their game, but were almost in a small bubble in Pittsburgh and the WPIAL, Hays said. For a lot of them, Hershey was just an idea, but they’ve experienced it and seen the caliber out there and see what it takes to compete. That’s why we took the whole team to states, whether they played or not. Next year, hopefully, when we participate again, it will not be strange to them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos