The focus is on fitness and securing a spot on the Indian women’s hockey team in Tokyo: Reena Khokhar





Indian hockey team defender Reena Khokhar said on Saturday that she doesn’t think too much about the upcoming Olympics and is mostly focused on staying at the top of her game and staying fit to secure a place in the Tokyo Games squad. If selected, it will be Khokar’s first outing at the Olympics, a dream she desperately wants to realize. “The pressure mounts as you think about the future. That’s why we try to stay in the present moment,” Khokhar said ahead of the quadrennial event, which is scheduled to kick off July 23 in Tokyo. ALSO READ: Indian hockey defender Jarmanpreet emphasizes mental fitness ahead of the Olympics

“We are just hard at work because we have less than 60 days to spare. Everyone is focused on doing things perfectly, not just doing a practice session. “We’re running out of time, so each of us also pays attention to little things like nutrition, fitness and even being careful about injuries, because right now these little things matter most.” The 28-year-old defender emphasized that the team has benefited greatly from the sessions of analytical coach Janneke Schopman. “We attend these sessions twice a week and do all types of breathing exercises,” she said. READ ALSO: Hockey stadium renamed after Balbir Singh Sr on the occasion of his death anniversary

“I think this has helped us a lot to stay calm and be in the present moment during our training sessions. It creates a positive energy around the team and it is a very good exercise introduced by both Janneke and our head coach Sjoerd Marijne.” Asked about how she personally approaches the quadrennial event, the defender said, “The first thing that comes to mind is whether I will be on the team or not. “And of course this thought plays out with everyone. But I don’t really care about that. I just want to keep working hard and keep doing what I’ve been doing without thinking too much,” she said.

