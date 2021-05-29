State games return in 2021







North Carolina’s largest multisport, amateur sports event returns to the Triangle in 2021. The BODYARMOR State Games will host events in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Morrisville, Apex, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Sanford and Wake Forest from June 5 – July 18, 2021. More than 12,000 athletes will have the chance to “go for the gold” at world-class venues in the Triangle area. Boshamer Stadium on UNC Chapel Hill and the historic Durham Athletic Park will both host High School Baseball. Both Field Hockey and High School Softball will take place at Duke University, and more High School Softball games will take place at Thomas Brooks Park. WakeMed Soccer Park will be the site of the youth soccer tournament, while the Wake Competition Center and the other polar ice houses in the triangular area will jointly host youth and adult ice hockey. Karate, Taekwondo, youth basketball, and high school basketball are all held at the Raleigh Convention Center. Ninja debuts in Rock Solid Warrior (Fuquay-Varina) and Warrior Tech OCR (Morrisville)! Durham County Stadium will host both Track & Field and High School Lacrosse, while Cary Tennis Park will host Pickleball and Tennis. Swimming is also back in 2021 at the Triangle Aquatic Center. The BODYARMOR State Games are held in many other locations in the region, including: Apex Fencing Academy, Triangle Badminton and Table Tennis (Morrisville), Southern Sand Volleyball Complex (Apex), Capital City BMX (Raleigh), Womble Park (Holly Springs) ), Deep River Sporting Clays and Shooting School (Sanford), and other schools, parks, and recreational facilities in the area. For a full list of locations and dates, visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org. Registration is open for the BODYARMOR State Games 2021, which will feature twenty-seven different sports. Badminton, Kickball, Ninja and Esports will join the lineup for the first time in 2021. The other sports include: baseball, basketball, BMX, disc golf, fencing, field hockey, figure skating, ice hockey, karate, lacrosse, mountain bike, Pickleball, rugby, shooting, soccer, softball, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, sand volleyball and wrestle. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for any event. BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina 2021 business partners include: BODYARMOR, Visit NC, Truist, Lowes Foods, Daly Seven, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, HighSchoolOT.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sheetz, Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance and Durham Sports Commission. It’s not too late to take part in this year’s BODYARMOR State Games; To become a sponsor, contact the North Carolina Amateur Sports office at 919-361-1133 ext. 233. Reach sports editor Daron Barefoot on [email protected]

