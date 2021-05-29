Valley News – Lebanon girls’ tennis continues to progress upward

LEBANON Sure, girls just want to have fun. But folks like Lebanon High senior Kaeley Skakalski have grown to enjoy shooting a few tennis balls past you as well.

Four years ago, Skakalski took a flyer to a Lebanon girls tennis program that came back from a period of dormancy due to the low numbers. Now a senior, Skakalski is part of a Raider squad enjoying a 9-3 season and the legitimate hope of moving forward in the NHIAA Division III state tournament.

The key, Skakalski said, is to combine learning, winning and competitive attitudes under the guidance of two coaches who have complementary approaches to teaching the game.

I think they were so successful because everyone was competitive and willing to try hard and work hard, Skakalski said ahead of Friday’s Raiders workout at the CCBA courses. That’s what sets us apart from previous years. Everyone has a really good match on the team, so they always have someone to challenge them. Everyone is welcome, and they were actually friends.

Rob Johnstone, the longtime coach of boys’ soccer, accepted the girl tennis job five years ago, expanding his interest in a sport that he played recreationally for most of his life. He inherited a program whose only girl had joined the Raider boys due to the lack of female teammates.

The numbers in Lebanon have been largely healthy since then. Success also followed, from a winless debut in 2017 to 2-12 and 6-8 slates over the next two seasons. The Raiders lost their schedule last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It doesn’t matter how coordinated you are, but if you add a competitive spirit and some natural athletics to it … you just have to hit the ball, Johnstone said. How do you hold the racket? How do you hit the ball? How do you throw in movement? And how do you throw in movement and actually try to win a point? That’s what you see in the end, and it could just be an analogy for the program.

Johnstone has benefited from capable help to continue progress this spring. He met Rick Hines at Our Court, the tennis club in White River Junction where both play. When it became clear that Hines’ eldest daughter, Keira, might be willing to forgo softball for tennis, Johnstone convinced both of them to jump over the net.

If he can’t offer the technical tennis knowledge that he possesses as a football coach, Johnstone can at least set goals for the Raiders to achieve. Rick Hines provides the instructions for nuts and bolts. Tammy Arado, Lebanon’s freshman boys’ coach and tennis director of the River Valley Club, has also given an occasional helping hand.

I know how to coach, but he’s a real tennis coach, Johnstone said of Hines. That’s the thing that really helped these guys, those subtleties that I very comfortably recognize in a game of soccer and point out and teach. I just love tennis. This is a guy who really studies tennis and tendencies and can destroy people.

The Raiders have made up for a general lack of experience on the field with a team-wide level of competitiveness that Keira Hines said belies the programs’ on-and-off past.

I think my technique has definitely improved; I think everyone’s technique and strategy have improved, said Hines, who tops the Raiders singles ladder and teams with Skakalski on the first doubles. When I joined the tennis team, I never would have known that the program has struggled for the past few years because all these girls are so passionate and competitive. I had no idea tennis has had a hard time.

Success comes from progress, and from success comes trust. Although Lebanon, which got a first-round forfeit decision over Stevens on Friday, lost twice to Kearsarge, arguably the regular season favorite of the D-III tournament twice, the Raiders have no fear of a possible quarter-final meeting with the Cougars on Monday. . Kearsarges’ 8-1 and 6-3 wins were littered with encounters that, with a game won here or there, could have reversed the final result.

I think that was important for the team as a whole, Skakalski said. Not just watching my game, but many other games were close. … The individual scores for each match were encouraging to see that you can win. You are there; you just received an extra boost.

Skakalski started out as a freshman with hockey, cross-country skiing and tennis. She stuck with the former, but gave up on skis after a winter.

She also continued to play tennis and was part of the Raiders’ steady renewal. She and her teammates will happily record that no matter what happens next week.

I am really happy that this is the team I finish my senior year with, she said. It means a lot.

Greg Fennell can be reached at [email protected] or 603-727-3226.