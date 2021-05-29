The director of Nagano Tapes explains the Evangelion Homage of the hockey documentary





Nagano Tapes director Ondej Hudeek explains why the title sequence of his hockey documentary is set on the theme Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The Olympic Channel was released in February 2018 The Nagano Tapes: Rewound, Replayed & Review, a documentary directed by Ondej Hudeek that dives into the gold medal win of the Czech Republic ice hockey team at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. While The Nagano tires Being three years old, the film recently saw a resurgence online after anime fans discovered that the documentary’s opening title is set to “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” the opening theme of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Hudeek has now explained the tribute himself. The Nagano tires has gained notoriety in recent days thanks to a number of social media posts, most notably one per user@VoltySquirrel on Twitter. “I can’t stress enough how much you need to stop whatever you’re doing and look at the opening credits of this documentary,” they wrote. “I promise you are not ready for what’s to come.” In particular, the opening documentary not only contains “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis”, but is in fact edited in exactly the same way as Evangelionown title series. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to launch this article in quick view. RELATED: Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will be Hideaki Anno’s highest-grossing movie Hudeek commented on the film’s revival, tweeting, “It took me three years, but I finally drove anime Twitter crazy.” The director then explained Polygonexactly why he decided to pay tribute to Evangelion in The Nagano tires, stating that there were both narrative and personal reasons for this creative choice, and that a “quick edit with cheeky music seemed like a fun way to do it.” Hudeek explained, “When I was looking for the right song that would do the trick, I remembered that I was obsessed with Neon Genesis Evangelion in the late 1990s, when the Olympics took place in Nagano, Japan, and it just clicked: the Japanese music, the use of title cards, the personal nostalgia, the subversive mix of hockey and anime … “He also revealed that the documentary’s producers were initially “quite surprised” by his choice of song, but he met little resistance as they “quickly fell in love with the idea and supported it all the time.” RELATED: Neon Genesis Evangelion: Netflix’s controversial translation is actually 25 years old Neon Genesis Evangelion originally ran for 26 episodes from October 1995 to March 1996. The anime series was followed by the 1997 films Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and The End of Evangelion. The Rebuilding Evangelionmovie tetralogy launched in Japan in 2007 as a retelling of the anime, with its fourth and final installment,Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 three times at a time, which will be released in March of this year. Directed and co-written by Ondej Hudeek,The Nagano Tapes: Rewound, Replayed & Review is narrated by Giancarlo Esposito. The movie can be streamed Olympics.com. KEEP READING: Evangelion’s Hideaki Anno Disagrees With Fans, Says The Franchise Is ‘Robot Anime’ Source: Polygon My Hero Academia: 5 Strange Secrets About Kaminari’s Electrification Quirk

About the author Noah Dominguez

(2,112 articles published)

Noah E. Dominguez is a junior news editor at Comic Book Resources who joined the site in the summer of 2018 as a writer. He has also written for sites such as WhatCulture and Gaming Access Weekly (formerly Gamer Assault Weekly), and has a degree in mass communications. What will he do next? Stay tuned. You can follow him on Twitter at @NoahDominguez_ More from Noah Dominguez







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos