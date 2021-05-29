Video games great therapy for memory loss and fitness

We are always doing sports to keep the aging brain from going downhill fast. Take a walk, do some stretching, lift some weights.

It’s a message for people of all ages, but especially for older people who are concerned about losing their thinking and memory abilities.

A common obstacle, however, is that repetitive exercise is boring for many people. And it doesn’t take a lot of thinking.

So how about blending the physical with the mental and have some fun in it?

This was the thinking behind it a new study in which residents of the retirement home played interactive video sports boxing, bowling, football, athletics, table tennis and beach volleyball for 12 weeks.

Did it make a difference?

Step one: no children allowed

The study was conceived by Associate Tracy Kolbe-Alexander, of the University of Southern Queensland’s School of Health and Wellbeing.

“The question we wanted to answer was: if we consider a cognitive load with a physical activity, is it more beneficial than just doing physical activity?” Told Dr. Kolbe-Alexander The New Daily.

The study by a PhD student Udhir Ramnath of the University of Cape Town measured the cognitive performance, physical function and fitness of 45 adults, average age 72, through a series of tests before and after the 12-week trial.

All participants reported memory complaints of the kind you often hear from old people. They were neither demented nor clinically diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.

Twenty-three participants attended two one-hour interactive video game sessions per week, while the other 22 participated in low-intensity standing and sitting exercises, including strength and balance exercises.

The games, played on an X-Box 360 game console, worked on different parts of the body. Football, for example, places demands on the strength and dexterity of the lower body. Boxing was good for arm flexibility, stamina and balance.

At the same time, the thinking and memory skills of the participants were challenged by the demands of the games.

The result?

The researchers found that the participants who played the video games “registered a significant increase in cognitive tests from baseline to three months compared to the other group, demonstrating improved cognitive performance.”

At the same time, “they improved their physical performance, with a significant increase in all four physical function tests.”

These were a six-minute walk, dynamic balance, timed up and go (getting up from a chair, walking away and returning to the chair) and functional range, which is a measure of upper body flexibility.

In the 6 minute walk test, both groups “improved significantly”, but the gambling group fared better than the control group on all physical tests.

Participants’ cognitive performance was measured on two different scales Stroop task and the Mini mental state exam.

The scores on these tests “improved significantly” in the gaming group, “while there were no changes in the comparison group.”

To what extent did the fun factor play a role in these results?

“We have not measured that,” said Dr. Kolbe-Alexander. “But we did a previous study with the XBox and the participants absolutely loved it.”

Now you know what your grandma can get for Christmas.