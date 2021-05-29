Sports
Video games great therapy for memory loss and fitness
We are always doing sports to keep the aging brain from going downhill fast. Take a walk, do some stretching, lift some weights.
It’s a message for people of all ages, but especially for older people who are concerned about losing their thinking and memory abilities.
A common obstacle, however, is that repetitive exercise is boring for many people. And it doesn’t take a lot of thinking.
So how about blending the physical with the mental and have some fun in it?
This was the thinking behind it a new study in which residents of the retirement home played interactive video sports boxing, bowling, football, athletics, table tennis and beach volleyball for 12 weeks.
Did it make a difference?
Step one: no children allowed
The study was conceived by Associate Tracy Kolbe-Alexander, of the University of Southern Queensland’s School of Health and Wellbeing.
“The question we wanted to answer was: if we consider a cognitive load with a physical activity, is it more beneficial than just doing physical activity?” Told Dr. Kolbe-Alexander The New Daily.
The study by a PhD student Udhir Ramnath of the University of Cape Town measured the cognitive performance, physical function and fitness of 45 adults, average age 72, through a series of tests before and after the 12-week trial.
All participants reported memory complaints of the kind you often hear from old people. They were neither demented nor clinically diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.
Twenty-three participants attended two one-hour interactive video game sessions per week, while the other 22 participated in low-intensity standing and sitting exercises, including strength and balance exercises.
The games, played on an X-Box 360 game console, worked on different parts of the body. Football, for example, places demands on the strength and dexterity of the lower body. Boxing was good for arm flexibility, stamina and balance.
At the same time, the thinking and memory skills of the participants were challenged by the demands of the games.
The result?
The researchers found that the participants who played the video games “registered a significant increase in cognitive tests from baseline to three months compared to the other group, demonstrating improved cognitive performance.”
At the same time, “they improved their physical performance, with a significant increase in all four physical function tests.”
These were a six-minute walk, dynamic balance, timed up and go (getting up from a chair, walking away and returning to the chair) and functional range, which is a measure of upper body flexibility.
In the 6 minute walk test, both groups “improved significantly”, but the gambling group fared better than the control group on all physical tests.
Participants’ cognitive performance was measured on two different scales Stroop task and the Mini mental state exam.
The scores on these tests “improved significantly” in the gaming group, “while there were no changes in the comparison group.”
To what extent did the fun factor play a role in these results?
“We have not measured that,” said Dr. Kolbe-Alexander. “But we did a previous study with the XBox and the participants absolutely loved it.”
Now you know what your grandma can get for Christmas.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]