Series Preview: Rays v. Phillies





The Tampa Bay Rays winning streak ended in 11th, but they won two out of three against the Kansas City Royals to continue winning series. The Rays are 32-20 and have the second-best record in the majors, one game behind the San Diego Padres. (It almost looks like Blake Snell’s big trade for both teams!) The Rays have a 0.5 game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the American League East. This weekend, the Rays host the Philadelphia Phillies for a set of two games. Matchups: Saturday 1.10pm: Zack Wheeler vs Ryan Yarbrough

Sunday 1:10 pm: Zach Eflin vs Josh Fleming The Rays are expected to activate Luis Patino off the Injured List this weekend and record bulk innings during the series. Zack Wheeler was one of the best starters in the competition this year. Hes posted a 2.38 ERA / 2.53 FIP / 2.91 xFIP over 68.0 innings. His strikeout rate of 29.7% is more than 5% higher than any season he had, while his running speed of 5.3% would also set a new record for his career. He has pitched at least 7.0 innings in all of his recent starts, except one. His primary throw is a 97.2 mph four-seam fastball that he throws almost half the time. He also throws a 96.8 mph sinker and 91.2 mph slider as his secondary throws of choice. He will rarely throw an 81.0 mph curveball and 90.0 mph change, which adds up to about 10% of his pitches. Zach Eflin has taken a big step forward over the past two seasons. In 2021, he posted a 3.84 ERA / 2.89 FIP / 3.19 xFIP. His success rate is up to 24.4%, while his running speed has dropped to a minuscule 2.7%. In all of his ten starts, he has played at least 6.0 innings. He throws two fastballs that together make up about 50% of his field use. His primary fastball is a 92.3 mph sinker and will occasionally go into the zone with a 93.1 mph four-seam fastball. Its 87.5 mph slider is its secondary choice, throwing it more to left-handers than right-handers. He will occasionally combine an 85.1 mph change and a 77.4 mph curveball with batters from both hands. Phillies’ attack is exhausted from injuries As a team, the Phillies attack was not good. They hit .234 / .309 / .377 and put on a 90 wRC +. That’s MET Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto and Didi Gregorius. But all three are on the injured list, which leaves an even less offensive hit. Update: Realmuto was restored from the IL this morning and will be on the active roster for this series. The injuries make Rhys Hoskins the main remaining regular offensive threat. He hits .266 / .341 / .505 and lands a 132 wRC +. He leads the team with 11 home runs. Brad Miller (yes, that Brad Miller) has gotten a part-time role. It has an impressive .305 / .365 / .505 line and mounts a 140 wRC +. Jean Segura (125 wRC +), Odubel Herrera (106 wRC +), Andrew McCutchen (97 wRC +) and Nick Maton (95 wRC +) were the top remaining contributors in the event of fouls. Alec Bohm is struggling to get off a season where he finished in the top three for National League Rookie of the Year. He hits .213 / .249 / .317 and lands a 55 wRC +. The Rays try to continue their way of winning in a rematch of the 2008 World Series. The Rays will host the winners of the 2008 World Series competition this weekend, but hope the outcome will be different in this series with much lower stakes. At the very least, we know that the games are not played during a rain shower. I hope everyone enjoyed their rare Friday off and have a safe Memorial Day weekend.

