Utah football returns to normal recruiting recruiting as the NCAA recruiting period ends on June 1

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kyle Whittingham as Utah faces Oregon in the Pac-12 football championship game in Santa Clara, California, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Whittingham and all of his college football colleagues are delighted that the NCAA is finally getting the long shot. dead period “has ended the recruitment period set during the pandemic. For the first time in over a year, Whittingham and other Ute coaches will be able to meet and scout prospective recruits in person.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been more than 14 months since any coaching staff, in any sport, anywhere at Division I level, came face to face with a prospective recruit.

However, normalcy, or at least some legitimate semblance of it, is about to return emphatically to the recruiting end of college athletics. It can’t come soon enough for Kyle Whittingham.

It’s been a long time, we haven’t seen recruits or have recruited them on our campus for over a year, so it will be good to get back to a normal routine, the Utah soccer coach told The Salt Lake Tribune in a recent interview. We have a full list of official visits scheduled for next month, along with some unofficial visits where players pay their own way to view the campus. It will be more like what was used to before.

On March 13, 2020, as the pandemic tightened its grip on all walks of life in the United States, the NCAA instituted a recruitment period that banned all in-person recruiting contacts on and off campus. In short, personal contact between coaching staff and recruits was prohibited in all sports.

The dead period was extended several times for 14 months as the pandemic continued, reducing recruitments to phone calls, texts, FaceTime and Zoom. Without personally evaluating the vast majority of their 2021 goals, Whittingham and his staff still managed to land a top-35 recruiting course, not to mention seven Power Five commits from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On June 1, the dead period ends, allowing again permitted personal recruiting contact. As Whittingham said, Utah will just go back to hosting recruits, traveling to see recruits, and getting a real evaluation of a recruits’ potential as a future Ute.

A look at a normal, non-pandemic recruitment calendar provides a closer look at how much personal recruiting and evaluation time has been lost, not just through Utah, but throughout the rest of the country.

Had the pandemic never happened, April 15 – May 29, 2020 would have been an evaluation period. 1 sept. – Nov. 28, aka the 2020 high school football season, would have been another, and April 15 – May 29 of this year would have been another. All three of these evaluation periods, a total of 179 days, were wiped out by the pandemic.

It was very difficult, mainly because you couldn’t see the players in person, and that’s a big part of the evaluation, Whittingham said. Seeing them in person, customizing their frames, meeting the family, things like that. This was the first time ever, in my more than 30 years of coaching, that I was involved in drawing a recruiting class that we really haven’t really met, almost none of the players personally. There were a few who had a chance to see in person before COVID hit, had them on campus, but it was unlike any other year and hopefully it never happens again.

That said, we feel very good about the lesson we signed. I don’t want to be disparaging to the guys who come in here because we really like them.

Whittingham and his staff can’t get back the past 14 months and those 179 evaluation days, but to the credit of the NCAA, the college athletics governing body is trying to make up for lost time.

There will be two quiet periods over the next few months, June 1-27 and July 25-31, both of which will allow for camps and campus visits. When the NCAA announced the return to regular recruiting on June 1 on April 15, it noted that the Division I Council has issued a waiver allowing on-campus evaluations during unofficial visits on the days when camps and clinics are allowed within those two quiet periods.

In addition, the number of football evaluation days for this fall will increase from 42 to 56.

I think it’s a good decision by the NCAA, and yes, it helps us, Whittingham said. It would, as it were, get us entangled and maximize whatever they allow. It’s a good way to get back into the flow of things, to make us some extra concessions that we can use when we get back into recruiting.