An Isles Perspective: 6 Questions with Dominik from Lighthouse Hockey

While we can speculate and provide any takes we want on the New York Islandersthe simple fact is that most of us haven’t seen enough of this team to draw any real conclusions.

Do you know who has seen enough of it? Our friends enemies over there Lighthouse Hockey!

To that end, we exchanged a number of questions with Dominik at Lighthouse Hockey to give you a look at the Islanders ahead of Game 1 tonight.

On paper and with some advanced stats, the islanders’ defenses don’t look great. Is defense a weakness for this team, or does the statistics give the wrong picture?

Probably a bit of both. Overall, they are weaker than they were in the playoff bubble thanks to Devon Toews trading (which they tried to avoid, but unloading from other cap carriers proved unfeasible).

That left Nick Leddy and Scott Mayfield with new partners and that was a weak point for much of the season. Leddy has had his revival moments, but had a weak streak against the Penguins. Mayfield struggled with his new partner, but had a good old hockey series.

That all comes with the Isles Foundation: Barry Trotz lets them go for quality rather than quantity, which means they’ll spend pieces absorbing pressure, but keeping the chances of high risk low. So their top couple, Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock, had uglier numbers in the first round, but they pretty much had the entire lineup of superstars no matter what Isles line they had bent on.

It will be interesting and probably crucial how they fare against the Bruins top line as they have had some success there this season, but that is a never-ending challenge and a tall order to ask them to enter that matchup. four or five to win. of seven games of a physical series.

From the outside it looks like the islands are bouncing between keepers. Give a brief overview of the goalkeeper situation, and who do you expect to see more of in this series?

Semyon Varlamov had the better season as his friend Ilya Sorokin, a KHL star and champion, adapted to this North American life and NHL game.

The islands clearly wanted to go with Varlamov, who had an excellent bubble last summer, but that’s not to say they don’t have great faith in Sorokin. Sorokin is their future, he’s already prime age, his athleticism was huge in the first round.

Varlamov had an unspecified injury and was eliminated in the final [game] of the season, that’s why he didn’t play Game 1 against the Penguins. When they started him in Games 2 and 3, he let in some unusual targets. Whether that was just rust, the random chance that sometimes happens, or persistent consequences of the injury, we don’t know of course.

I expect Sorokin to start the series, but the first loss he takes, giving up one or two dubious goals, I could see them go back to Varlamov. And if Varlamov is healthy and in shape, he could make a difference when he starts the series and it’s not too late.

What do you consider to be the greatest strength of this Islanders team? Biggest weakness?

Their greatest strength is undoubtedly a coherent, disciplined approach through all four lines, with defense first priority. While they understandably get the boring reputation under Trotz, the reality is that they cut the excitement by reducing risk and chaos.

As teams get frustrated with collecting zone time without really looking good, the opponent makes mistakes and gives up counterattacks. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey helped scorch Sidney Crosby or his linemates through such scenarios at key moments in the latter series. Crosby had a lot of possession, but not many results. And Sorokin stoned him.

Their weakness might be what you mentioned is one of your fears: I actually think it’s the lack of high-end insults. Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle often offer that and have the talent, but they are paralyzed by Anders Lee’s seasonal injury on that leash.

Leo Komarov is a defensive conscience and can help keep that line functional, but his lack of attacking potency keeps that line from having the kind of big nights they have as Lees on their left.

The islands generally have a balanced score. JG Pageau centers a third line where he can make it work with all wingers, but it hurts not to have a third weapon on the Barzal / Eberle line. They started to get a little late on the final round, but I can see they are having a hard time outperforming break even against the Bruins.

Fill in the field and add a why: In order for the Islanders to win this series, _____________ must be their largest player.

It’s the old cliche to belong to the goalkeeper, but given everything I’ve said above, it should be Sorokin. If they ever go to Varlamov, that means Sorokin faltered.

The best chance for them to win as underdogs is if Sorokin continues his form and expands his budding legend.

These two teams met a number of times this season. What has changed since then?

In my view, this is the loss of Anders Lee and the addition of Taylor Hall. That’s a massive swing that vastly changes how I would have looked at this matchup a few months ago.

The islands have fought so hard against the Bruins in recent years that it was a great relief to fans of the islands that the islands had won early victories. But I’m not kidding myself into thinking it was a lopsided first five games because there were a few nails.

Overall, I think these two teams are good at sticking to a consistent approach, so not much has changed there. I fear it will be a taxing series that could leave the survivor limping in the next round.

What do you think we as Bruins fans should know about this Islanders team?

A few things: While Barzal gets the highlights, the best line in last year’s playoff run and first round this season was Brock Nelson with Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier.

Nelson is truly versatile (and gets under the skin of opponents with a disturbing look from a thousand meters). Bailey is a passing winger (and former center) who makes smart position plays all over the ice. Beauvillier has speed and finishing ability in tight. They will have to continue with what they did last round for the islands to succeed.

The second is that Pelech and Pulock are a pretty good top couple. People might get a better sense of that when they watch lap one and / or hear Pierre McGuire constantly pumping Pelechs tires. (But again, when I hear Pierre talk about everything, I instinctively look at it with suspicion.)

Pelech has great reach and anticipation, so if you appreciate individual defensive play, you’ll likely find him making some subtle awesome moves to destroy opportunities.